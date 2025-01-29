 Skip to main content
Nvidia’s next GPU tipped to launch in just a few weeks

By
The RTX 5080 sitting on a pink background.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

When Nvidia announced its RTX 50-series GPUs, it was light on details about the RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 — two cards that could make it among the best graphics cards, and the only two Blackwell GPUs available for under $1,000 right now. Nvidia has revealed that the GPUs are set to launch in February, but no specific dates have been confirmed yet.

The more expensive of the two, the RTX 5070 Ti at $749, is set to launch on February 20, according to VideoCardz. The outlet claims reviews will go live on February 19 for models set at list price, while cards priced above list will see reviews on Februrary 20. Nvidia has yet to confirm these dates publically, so treat this as a rumor for now.

The RTX 5070 Ti’s list price is $749, lower than that of last generation’s RTX 4070 Ti Super. Like that card, Nvidia won’t release a Founder’s Edition design for the RTX 5070 Ti; instead, it will rely solely on board partners. As we’ve already seen with the RTX 5080, board partner models will likely come in above the $749 list price. 

Although the RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti are a more sensible option compared to the $2,000 RTX 5090, the cards might run into some performance issues. As we saw in our RTX 5080 review, Nvidia’s new Blackwell generation doesn’t deliver significant performance gains across all games. The big gains instead come from Nvidia’s new DLSS Multi-Frame Generation feature, which comes through DLSS 4 and is exclusive to RTX 50-series GPUs.

DLSS 4 is available to all RTX GPUs, but Multi-Frame Generation only works on Nvidia’s latest cards. It can generate up to three frames for each rendered frame using AI, and it’s already available in 75 games, including Marvel Rivals and Cyberpunk 2077. It can completely transform your gameplay experience, essentially quadrupling your frame rate, but you need to feed the AI algorithm with at least 60 frames per second (fps) to avoid visual artifacts.

That’s the concern with the RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti. Priced lower than their last-gen counterparts, signs point to Nvidia leaning on DLSS 4 to find performance improvements with these cards that aren’t present in hardware.

We’ll have to wait until the cards are here to know for sure, though. Nvidia has confirmed that both GPUs are set to launch in February, so it shouldn’t be long until we have confirmed dates from Nvidia.

