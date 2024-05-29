 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

The RTX 5090 just got a really promising rumor

By

All the rumors about the RTX 5090 were pointing toward another ridiculous, three or four-slot GPU. But a recent rumor states that Nvidia is moving in the opposite direction with its upcoming Founders Edition card.

The comment comes from known leaker @kopite7kimi on X (formerly Twitter) as a reply to a post by Overclock3D. According to the leaker, the 5090 Founders Edition is leaning toward a more practical dual-slot design.

Recommended Videos
Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

It was initially thought that the RTX 5090 would use an abandoned RTX 4090 Ti design, but if the new rumor turns out to be true, Nvidia has something newer and more efficient in mind.

The leaker answers some additional questions in the replies and indicates that the 5090 FE will have two fans instead of three. The question of power draw is the most relevant in this conversation, as the RTX 4090 sat at an unprecedented 450 watts.

When asked in the replies if the RTX 5090 will be lower-powered, the leaker responded with, “I don’t know. But I am sure the cooling design is more efficient.”

That might sound obvious, but it’ll be the most pressing question to answer going into the launch of the next-gen, flagship GPU that will lead off the RTX 50-series.

The RTX 4090 was known for being obtuse, often not fitting well in conventional cases, cracking circuit boards, and even melting power adapters. If Nvidia can make the RTX 5090 a bit more practical while still representing a major step forward in performance, that will be a big deal.

Other rumors about the video card include that it will use GDDR7 memory and may have have 24,576 CUDA cores. The release window right now will either be this fall or in early 2025. Initial reports said the RTX 5080 and 5090 will launch together in 2024, but the latest rumors say that the RTX 5080 will launch first on its own as a “return to form” for Nvidia’s launch cycles. Some were hoping Nvidia would give up on the idea of the RTX 5090 entirely, and while that’s unlikely, a more contained GPU is certainly a good alternative.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Luke Larsen
Luke Larsen
Senior Editor, Computing
Luke Larsen is the Senior editor of computing, managing all content covering laptops, monitors, PC hardware, Macs, and more.
Why Keychron’s latest keyboard just became my daily driver
The Keychron Q1 HE keyboard sitting among other keycaps.

We've seen an influx of high-end gaming keyboards like the Asus ROG Azoth over the last few years, but Keychron has something different with the Q1 HE. It takes the wildly popular Q1 design and updates it with Hall Effect switches and a 2.4GHz wireless connection, taking the solid foundation of a mechanical keyboard and tricking it out with features built for gaming.

The end result is a keyboard that feels as it good as it looks, and that comes with plenty of features in tow. Although it's expensive at $220, you can't find another keyboard around this price that boasts everything the Q1 HE does. However, you'll have to deal with a few rough patches to unlock everything the Q1 HE has to offer.
A test of patience

Read more
Nvidia might power your next handheld gaming PC
Starfield running on the Asus ROG Ally.

Rumor has it that Nvidia is working on a system-on-a-chip (SoC) that could power PCs and even future handheld gaming devices. The speculation comes from Dan Nystedt, who says that Nvidia is working with MediaTek to develop an AI processor that could be revealed as soon as June.

Adding further weight to the rumor is XpeaGPU, who also claims Nvidia is working on a handheld SoC. The leaker says that Nvidia thinks the chip has "good market potential." This isn't the first time we've heard about Nvidia looking at the growing market of handheld gaming PCs, either. In March, leaker Moore's Law is Dead claimed that Nvidia is "worried that it's missing the boat here" with handheld gaming PCs.

Read more
5 cheap graphics cards you should buy instead of the RTX 4060
Two RTX 4060 graphics cards sitting next to each other.

If you're in the market for a budget GPU, the RTX 4060 is one of the best graphics cards you can buy. It's available for a reasonable price, offers solid 1080p performance, and comes with a suite of Nvidia-exclusive features. Still, it's not the right graphics card for everyone.

As you can read in our RTX 4060 review, Nvidia's value-focused GPU has a few minor issues.  It's still a card to keep in mind if you're shopping for a budget graphics card, but we rounded up five alternatives that fill in the gaps that the RTX 4060 leaves.
AMD RX 7600

Read more