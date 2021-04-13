Samsung has announced its next Galaxy Unpacked event, where it will likely show off what’s next in its Galaxy product lines. This event is scheduled for 7 a.m. PT on April 28 and will be livestreamed on Samsung’s website.

The event was announced via a press release, but there weren’t any additional details about the purpose of the event apart from the teaser video attached to the announcement. The event invite doesn’t provide much in the realm of clues either, just a cube lit up in blue and the statement that this new product will be “the most powerful Galaxy.”

This will be the third virtual Unpacked event of 2021 so far. The first occurred during the week of CES, which saw the debut of Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra. These were all 5G-enabled phones and focused on the new camera module, the high refresh rate displays, and new sizes.

The second Unpacked event, which the company dubbed the “Galaxy Awesome Unpacked” event, was in March. This one was focused squarely on Samsung’s cheaper A-series line of smartphones. Products launched included the Galaxy A52, A52 5G, and A72 phones.

In other words, don’t expect any new smartphones to be announced at this third Galaxy Unpacked event. Samsung has multiple lines of Galaxy-branded products, including tablets, laptops, and headphones, and this could even be something entirely new. Any of those seem up for grabs in this next Unpacked event, but we’ll have to wait to find out for sure.

Earlier today, Apple announced its own “Spring Loaded” event, scheduled for April 20, which is over a month later than usual. Rumors are pointing to a refresh of the iPad Pro, a redesigned iMac, and even the delayed AirTag tracking devices.

