Pre-order Samsung’s slim Notebook 9 Pro 2-in-1 at Best Buy on June 11

Customers looking for a thin and light 2-in-1 device will have two options starting June 11, with Samsung's Notebook 9 Pro in 13.3- and 15-inch models.
Samsung said on Thursday that customers can pre-purchase the upcoming Notebook 9 Pro 2-in-1 device on Best Buy’s website starting Sunday, June 11. Hitting retail shelves on June 26, it will be sold in two sizes and pack a seventh-generation Intel Core i7-7500U processor into a Titan Silver-themed form factor measuring as thin as 0.63 inches thick. Both will ship with Samsung’s battery-free S Pen peripheral.
Here are the set specifications for both models:
|Notebook 9 Pro 13
|Notebook 9 Pro 15
|Screen size:
|13.3 inches
|15 inches
|Screen resolution:
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|Touch support:
|Yes
|Yes
|Processor:
|Intel Core i7-7500U
|Graphics:
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|AMD Radeon RX 540 (2GB)
|System memory:
|8GB DDR4
|16GB DDR4
|Storage:
|256GB SSD
|Connectivity:
|Wireless AC (2×2) (up to 867Gbps)
Bluetooth 4.1
|Camera:
|720p HD Camera
Infrared camera
|Audio:
|2x 1.5-watt SoundAlive speakers
Internal dual array microphone
|Keyboard:
|Island-type
Backlit
1.5mm travel distance
|Ports:
|2x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A
1x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C
1x HDMI
1x Microphone/headphone jack
1x MicroSD card reader
|Battery:
|54 watt-hour
|Dimensions (inches):
|12.21 x 8.54 x 0.63
|13.67 x 9.41 x 0.67
|AC Adapter:
|40-watt
|60-watt
|Weight:
|2.91 pounds
|3.79 pounds
|Operating system:
|Windows 10 Home
|Color:
|Titan Silver
|Included input:
|S Pen
|Availability:
|June 26
|Price:
|$1,100
|$1,300
Samsung’s Notebook 9 Pro 2-in-1 includes a 360-degree hinge enabling four modes: Notebook, tablet, stand, and tent. It complements the company’s RealView Display sporting wide viewing angles and two specific brightness levels: a bright 350 nits in Normal Mode, and an even brighter 450 nits in Outdoor Mode. The specifications also list a 720p HD webcam and an IR camera, the latter of which presumably supports Windows Hello’s facial recognition feature.
Note that the 13.3-inch model relies on the integrated graphics component in Intel’s Core i7 processor while the 15-inch model has a discrete Radeon RX 540 graphics chip from AMD. For PC gamers, the Radeon chip is the better option, as it has a speed of up to 1,219MHz compared to Intel’s integrated component with a maximum speed of 1,050MHz. The discrete AMD graphics chip also has 2GB of dedicated video memory.
Samsung’s S Pen is parked in a special slot at the front of the 2-in-1 device. It measures 4.5 inches long and includes a 0.7mm tip that supports more than 4,000 levels of pressure. Once users remove this pen from its designated slot, Samsung’s Air Command interface automatically launches, providing tools for taking on-screen handwritten notes, edit documents, select items on-screen, and more.
“The Notebook 9 Pro is a revolutionary extension of Samsung’s notebook line, designed for today’s multitasking professional,” said Alanna Cotton, vice president and general manager of product marketing at Samsung Electronics America. “With the Notebook 9 Pro, we’ve delivered our most versatile PC yet — a powerful laptop with an embedded S Pen that delivers function, performance, and design in one device.”
As previously stated, Best Buy customers can prepurchase either Notebook 9 Pro 2-in-1 device online starting June 11, with the 13.3-inch model costing $1,100 and the 15-inch model costing $1,300. Both 2-in-1 devices will officially hit retail shelves on June 26.