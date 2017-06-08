Pre-order Samsung’s slim Notebook 9 Pro 2-in-1 at Best Buy on June 11

Why it matters to you Customers looking for a thin and light 2-in-1 device will have two options starting June 11, with Samsung's Notebook 9 Pro in 13.3- and 15-inch models.

Samsung said on Thursday that customers can pre-purchase the upcoming Notebook 9 Pro 2-in-1 device on Best Buy’s website starting Sunday, June 11. Hitting retail shelves on June 26, it will be sold in two sizes and pack a seventh-generation Intel Core i7-7500U processor into a Titan Silver-themed form factor measuring as thin as 0.63 inches thick. Both will ship with Samsung’s battery-free S Pen peripheral.

Here are the set specifications for both models:

Notebook 9 Pro 13 Notebook 9 Pro 15 Screen size: 13.3 inches 15 inches Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Touch support: Yes Yes Processor: Intel Core i7-7500U Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 AMD Radeon RX 540 (2GB) System memory: 8GB DDR4 16GB DDR4 Storage: 256GB SSD Connectivity: Wireless AC (2×2) (up to 867Gbps)

Bluetooth 4.1 Camera: 720p HD Camera

Infrared camera Audio: 2x 1.5-watt SoundAlive speakers

Internal dual array microphone Keyboard: Island-type

Backlit

1.5mm travel distance Ports: 2x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A

1x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C

1x HDMI

1x Microphone/headphone jack

1x MicroSD card reader Battery: 54 watt-hour Dimensions (inches): 12.21 x 8.54 x 0.63 13.67 x 9.41 x 0.67 AC Adapter: 40-watt 60-watt Weight: 2.91 pounds 3.79 pounds Operating system: Windows 10 Home Color: Titan Silver Included input: S Pen Availability: June 26 Price: $1,100 $1,300

Samsung’s Notebook 9 Pro 2-in-1 includes a 360-degree hinge enabling four modes: Notebook, tablet, stand, and tent. It complements the company’s RealView Display sporting wide viewing angles and two specific brightness levels: a bright 350 nits in Normal Mode, and an even brighter 450 nits in Outdoor Mode. The specifications also list a 720p HD webcam and an IR camera, the latter of which presumably supports Windows Hello’s facial recognition feature.

Note that the 13.3-inch model relies on the integrated graphics component in Intel’s Core i7 processor while the 15-inch model has a discrete Radeon RX 540 graphics chip from AMD. For PC gamers, the Radeon chip is the better option, as it has a speed of up to 1,219MHz compared to Intel’s integrated component with a maximum speed of 1,050MHz. The discrete AMD graphics chip also has 2GB of dedicated video memory.

Samsung’s S Pen is parked in a special slot at the front of the 2-in-1 device. It measures 4.5 inches long and includes a 0.7mm tip that supports more than 4,000 levels of pressure. Once users remove this pen from its designated slot, Samsung’s Air Command interface automatically launches, providing tools for taking on-screen handwritten notes, edit documents, select items on-screen, and more.

“The Notebook 9 Pro is a revolutionary extension of Samsung’s notebook line, designed for today’s multitasking professional,” said Alanna Cotton, vice president and general manager of product marketing at Samsung Electronics America. “With the Notebook 9 Pro, we’ve delivered our most versatile PC yet — a powerful laptop with an embedded S Pen that delivers function, performance, and design in one device.”

As previously stated, Best Buy customers can prepurchase either Notebook 9 Pro 2-in-1 device online starting June 11, with the 13.3-inch model costing $1,100 and the 15-inch model costing $1,300. Both 2-in-1 devices will officially hit retail shelves on June 26.