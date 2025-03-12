Sapphire offers unusual advice to RX 9070 owners experiencing overheating

Sapphire Technology has issued an advisory for owners of its latest Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT graphics cards. The company warns that protective foam inserts, intended to safeguard components during shipping, may still be present between the shroud and heatsink fins of these GPUs. If not removed before installation, this foam can impede cooling performance and potentially lead to hardware failure.

The foam inserts are not immediately visible, as they are tucked beneath the shroud and blend in with the surrounding components due to their gray color. This subtle placement increases the likelihood of users overlooking them during setup. Sapphire emphasizes the importance of removing these protective materials to ensure optimal cooling and prevent possible damage. As per the company, models including the Pure Radeon RX 9070 XT Gaming OC, Pulse Radeon RX 9070 XT Gaming, and Pure Radeon RX 9070 Gaming OC are affected.

Recommended Videos

お騒がせした RX 9070 、RX 9070 XTの緩衝材に関するお知らせとなります。 SAPPHIRE社製AMD RADEON RX 9070 XT/9070搭載グラフィックボードの緩衝材についてhttps://t.co/INrrRJjQZL — Sapphire Technology Japan (@SapphireTech_JP) March 12, 2025

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming ReSpec Subscribe Check your inbox!

To address this issue, Sapphire Japan has disseminated information through its official channels, including a post on X (formerly Twitter), directing users to a support page by Ask Corporation, a hardware distributor. The advisory states: “Using the product without removing the cushioning material may result in a decrease in cooling capacity or product failure, so please be sure to remove the cushioning material before installing it in your PC.”

Ask Corporation advises users to remove the protective foam from the heatsink by pushing it out or pulling it from the designated area, avoiding tools like cutters or screwdrivers to prevent damage. If the foam is difficult to remove, peeling off the top sticker and loosening a specific screw can create enough space to extract it safely. Sapphire Japan has confirmed that removing the sticker will not void the warranty.

While the protective foam serves to prevent damage during transits, failing to remove it can obstruct airflow, leading to increased temperatures and reduced efficiency. Users experiencing higher-than-expected temperatures with their Sapphire RX 9070 series cards are advised to check for and remove any remaining foam inserts to restore proper cooling functionality.