To celebrate its 80th anniversary, HP is running a special sale, and that means now is your big chance to save on some of the most popular Windows 10 laptops. Some of the best deals include a $300 savings on the 13-inch HP Spectre X360, the HP Omen 15 laptop, and more.

It is not immediately clear how long this sale will last, but a leading deal is bringing the price of HP Spectre X360 down from $1,430 to $1,130. Though this might be a slightly older version of what we now consider one of the best Windows 10 convertibles, the specifications under the hood make it valuable for the money. It comes equipped with an eighth generation Intel Core i7-8550U processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of solid-state drive storage. When we reviewed the 13-inch Spectre X360, we liked its outstanding performance, great battery life, and excellent keyboard. The well-built chassis and the active pen support were also highs for us.

Also covered in HP’s deal is a significant $300 savings on the new Omen 15 gaming laptop. Usually priced at around $1,500, it is now on sale for $1,200. This sale model comes with the Intel Core i5-8300H processor, as well as 8GB RAM, a 1TB HDD, and Nvidia’s Geforce RTX 2060 graphics. With the power of ray tracing inside the RTX 2060 graphics card, this laptop is an excellent way to get the most out of hit games like Battlefield V. We recently went hands-on with this laptop and liked the port selection, redesigned thermal system, and its fast processor.

A separate deal also part of the HP Days Sale is bringing the price of the Spectre Folio laptop down from $1,300 to $1,150. This is a truly unique Windows 10 convertible, as it is crafted out of 100 percent leather. The model HP is discounting comes configured with an eighth generation Intel Core i5-8200Y processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of solid-state drive storage. When we reviewed it in late 2018 and we liked its luxurious feel, as well as the outstanding battery life, precise keyboard, and the low-power display.

