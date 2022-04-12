SteelSeries adds customizable buttons to its lightest mouse

SteelSeries has just expanded its range of gaming mice, adding three new Aerox models into the mix, complete with a full range of customizable buttons.

The Aerox series was already a successful line of ultra-light gaming mice, but many users wanted more options for adjusting the mouse to match their playstyle. The company seems to address this by adding the Aerox 5, Aerox 5 Wireless, and the Aerox 9 Wireless to its lineup.

We’ve already had the chance to test the SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wireless and found it to provide great value for the price. It provides you with access to fully-mapped keyboard keys, all within reach of your thumb, speeding up gameplay and helping you land that final spell that seals the deal. The other two new Aerox mice sound equally good on paper.

The Aerox 5 is described by SteelSeries as the “lightest multi-genre mouse on the planet.” Whether that claim checks out or not, it’s definitely true that Aerox mice are lightweight and easy to operate. This model weighs a mere 66 grams, cementing that point. It comes with nine programmable buttons that you can bind to various moves in games, macros, and just about anything else you could need. The mouse comes with Golden Micro IP54 switches, is water-resistant, and comes with 3 RGB zones that you can adjust to match your tastes. All three mice offer 18,000 counts per inch (CPI).

While the base-level Aerox 5 is wired, the Aerox 5 Wireless is (obviously) not. Weighing in at 74g, it’s still pretty much feather-light, and SteelSeries promises to offer up to 180 hours of battery life. Once the battery runs out, just 15 minutes should suffice to replenish the battery by up to 40 hours. The mouse relies on Quantum 2.0 Wireless and Bluetooth technology to connect to your PC in a reliable way. Much like the Aerox 5, this model also comes with nine programmable buttons.

The best mice of all three, the Aerox 9 Wireless, is marketed toward MMO and MOBA gamers due to its speedy performance and high accuracy. It weighs 89g, but it also brings the customizable button count up to 12, almost turning your mouse into a full-blown keyboard replacement for some titles. SteelSeries claims that the mouse will be durable, with the IP54 switches rated for up to 80 million clicks, water resistance, and long battery life — equal to that of the Aerox 5 Wireless.

Keeping things lightweight while adding so many thumb buttons is a good move for SteelSeries. If the Aerox 9 Wireless is anything to go by, these mice should land on nearly every list of the best gaming mice in the future.

All three models are already available around the world, including on Amazon, with the Aerox 5 priced at $80, the Aerox 5 Wireless — at $140, and the Aerox 9 Wireless — at $150. With such a small price gap between the two top variants, it’s probable that many players will choose the 9 over the 5 for those three extra buttons.

Editors' Recommendations