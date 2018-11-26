Share

Microsoft’s Surface devices are some of the most premium Windows computers in the market, but the prices might also be a bit too high for some consumers with smaller wallets.

No reason to worry though, as a number of retailers are discounting Surface for Cyber Monday. Be it the Surface Pro 2017, Surface Pro 6, or the Surface Go, here’s a look at how (and where) you can save big on Surface this holiday season.

Surface Pro 6

The Surface Pro 6 just launched in mid-October, but some retailers are already cutting down on pricing and bundling the device in with a keyboard to help you save on the price for the holidays. The leading deals on the device are naturally available at the Microsoft Store, but Amazon and other retailers are also discounting select Surface Pro 6 models.

Visit the Microsoft Store online and bundle and save $300 on an Intel Core i5 Surface Pro 6 with a 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM. A Type Cover keyboard (usually a separate $160 purchase) is included — a $1,000 final price.

Visit the Microsoft store online and save $330 on the Intel Core i5 Surface Pro 6 with a 256GB SSD. Type Cover keyboard is included.

Get the Surface Pro 6 with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB SSD for $837 instead of $900 at Amazon.

Surface Pro 2017

Considering the fresh release of the Surface Pro 6, last generation’s Surface device will be slightly cheaper for the holiday. This older model uses a 7th-gen processor but looks nearly identical to the Surface Pro 6 on the outside. Shopping at the Microsoft Store and Best Buy are your best bets if you’re looking to save.

Get the Surface Pro 2017 at Best Buy with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD for $1,000. No keyboard and pen are included, but the deal accounts for a $330 savings.

Save $360 on a Surface Pro 2017 bundle at Best Buy. Includes Type Cover keyboard, Surface Pro 2017 with an Intel Core M3 Processor, 8GB RAM, and 128 GB SSD. The final total price is $600, instead of $960.

Save $260 on the Surface Pro 2017 bundle at the Microsoft Store with Intel Core i5 Processor, 128GB SSD, and 8GB RAM. Platinum Signature Type Cover keyboard (usually a $160 separate purchase) is included.

Get the Intel Core M Surface Pro 2017 with 4GB RAM and 128GB of SSD storage starting at $599 at the Microsoft Store. Type Cover included in the savings for up to $310 off.

Surface Laptop 2

The Surface laptop is a nice alternative for students who are looking for a sleek and light Windows device that is comparable to a MacBook Air. At the time of writing, both Microsoft and Amazon are discounting this device.

Surface Go

The Surface Go is already Microsoft’s most affordable Surface device, but holiday sales are making it even cheaper. At the Microsoft Store, you can save up to $50 on select models of the super-portable, 10-inch 2-in-1.

Get the Surface Go starting at $350 instead of $400. The deal covers all models of the Surface Go, excluding the LTE version.

Surface Book 2

The Surface Book 2 is Microsoft’s most powerful device, coming with 8th-gen Intel processors and up to 17 hours of video playback battery life. At at time of writing, Amazon’s third-party sellers and the Microsoft Store are discounting select models.

Available now at the Microsoft Store, save up to $200 on all models of the Surface Book 2. Prices are as low as $1,150 for 13.5-inch Surface Book 2 with 8GB RAM, Core i5 Processor, 128GB SSD.

Available now at Amazon. Save $311, and get the 13.5 inch Surface Book 2 with Intel Core i7 processor 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $2,057 instead of $2,500

Available now at Amazon. Save $255 and get the 13.5 inch Surface Book 2 with Intel Core i5 processor 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $1,300 instead of $1,500