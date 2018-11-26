Digital Trends
All the best deals on Microsoft Surface products for Cyber Monday

Arif Bacchus
By

Microsoft’s Surface devices are some of the most premium Windows computers in the market, but the prices might also be a bit too high for some consumers with smaller wallets.

No reason to worry though, as a number of retailers are discounting Surface for Cyber Monday. Be it the Surface Pro 2017, Surface Pro 6, or the Surface Go, here’s a look at how (and where) you can save big on Surface this holiday season.

Surface Pro 6

surface pro 6
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

The Surface Pro 6 just launched in mid-October, but some retailers are already cutting down on pricing and bundling the device in with a keyboard to help you save on the price for the holidays. The leading deals on the device are naturally available at the Microsoft Store, but Amazon and other retailers are also discounting select Surface Pro 6 models.

Surface Pro 2017

surface pro with lte now available vs pixelbook

Considering the fresh release of the Surface Pro 6, last generation’s Surface device will be slightly cheaper for the holiday. This older model uses a 7th-gen processor but looks nearly identical to the Surface Pro 6 on the outside. Shopping at the Microsoft Store and Best Buy are your best bets if you’re looking to save.

  • Get the Surface Pro 2017 at Best Buy with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD for $1,000. No keyboard and pen are included, but the deal accounts for a $330 savings.
  • Save $360 on a Surface Pro 2017 bundle at Best Buy. Includes Type Cover keyboard, Surface Pro 2017 with an Intel Core M3 Processor, 8GB RAM, and 128 GB SSD. The final total price is $600, instead of $960.
  • Save $260 on the Surface Pro 2017 bundle at the Microsoft Store with Intel Core i5 Processor, 128GB SSD, and 8GB RAM. Platinum Signature Type Cover keyboard (usually a $160 separate purchase) is included.
  • Get the Intel Core M Surface Pro 2017 with 4GB RAM and 128GB of SSD storage starting at $599 at the Microsoft Store. Type Cover included in the savings for up to $310 off.

Surface Laptop 2

microsoft surface laptop 2 vs dell xps 13 01

The Surface laptop is a nice alternative for students who are looking for a sleek and light Windows device that is comparable to a MacBook Air. At the time of writing, both Microsoft and Amazon are discounting this device.

Surface Go

microsoft surface go

The Surface Go is already Microsoft’s most affordable Surface device, but holiday sales are making it even cheaper. At the Microsoft Store, you can save up to $50 on select models of the super-portable, 10-inch 2-in-1.

Surface Book 2

microsoft surface book 2 15 inch review 310
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

The Surface Book 2 is Microsoft’s most powerful device, coming with 8th-gen Intel processors and up to 17 hours of video playback battery life. At at time of writing, Amazon’s third-party sellers and the Microsoft Store are discounting select models.

  • Available now at the Microsoft Store, save up to $200 on all models of the Surface Book 2. Prices are as low as $1,150 for 13.5-inch Surface Book 2 with 8GB RAM, Core i5 Processor, 128GB SSD.
  • Available now at Amazon. Save $311, and get the 13.5 inch Surface Book 2 with Intel Core i7 processor 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $2,057 instead of $2,500
  • Available now at Amazon. Save $255 and get the 13.5 inch Surface Book 2 with Intel Core i5 processor 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $1,300 instead of $1,500
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

