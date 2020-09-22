After a year-long delay, at its all-virtual Ignite 2020 conference, Microsoft finally revealed that the Surface Hub 2S 85-inch model is now available for commercial customers to pre-purchase in the United States for $21,999.

With actual availability coming in January 2021, the Surface Hub 2S 85-inch model has everything that’s needed for a hybrid workforce. The digital display features Microsoft Teams meeting integration with a one-touch meeting join capability, inking experience with the Surface Pen and Microsoft Whiteboard, plus a third-party app ecosystem as well.

Unlike other large-format displays from Dell and other companies, the Surface Hub 2S also has its own computing unit built right into its rear. This allows customers to use the display on its own, without having to plug in a computer or a laptop. It can even function as a full-blown PC with its support for Windows 10 Pro and Enterprise.

“It is just an incredible Surface to work on. It allows you to have a digital canvas that is beautiful; you can work on it in a room and project back to everyone who is participating online as well. These are some really cool things for that hybrid [work] setting,” said Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft 365 during a pre-recorded press briefing.

In addition to the availability of the 85-inch Surface Hub 2S, Microsoft is planning to announce two new software features for the digital whiteboard, too. Customers with the Surface Hub 2S will be able to enjoy a new optional Windows 10 Pro or Windows 10 Enterprise desktop experience. This is for those who don’t like the Windows 10 Teams operating system that powers the device and want a more personalized Windows experience on a larger screen.

Microsoft is also releasing the free Windows 10 Team 2020 Update for the Surface Hub 2S and original Surface Hub, as well. This update will improve the Teams meeting experience, and also introduces the new Microsoft Edge Browser to the digital whiteboard, which is powered by Google’s open-source Chromium engine. For IT pros, it also improves IT integration, device deployment, and management capabilities.

Other than the Surface Hub 2S, Microsoft also announced that its HoloLens 2 Mixed Reality headset will be shipping to more markets. That includes Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Austria, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, Portugal, Poland, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

Editors' Recommendations