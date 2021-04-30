There’s no shortage of laptop deals online, but if you want to buy a machine that will impress you, you should stick to the most trusted brands in the industry. Microsoft is one of these reliable names, and its Surface lineup, which started with Windows-powered tablets, has since added 2-in-1 devices and laptops. Our roundup of Surface Pro deals now includes offers for the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, such as this deal from Staples that slashes $400 off its price, bringing it down to $1,400 from its original price of $1,800.

Microsoft has launched the Surface Laptop 4, but the Surface Laptop 3 is still a capable device that can help you accomplish your daily tasks. It’s powered by the quad-core, 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, so it can run the latest apps without any issues. You also won’t experience any crashes or slowdowns when you’re multitasking between several apps.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 features a 13.5-inch touchscreen with 2256 x 1504 resolution, for vibrant colors and a clear look at the details of whatever’s on the display. It also offers a 256GB SSD for storage, for ample space to install your essential software and safeguard your important files. For battery life, Microsoft promises up to 11.5 hours, which should be enough juice to use the laptop while on the go.

When comparing the Surface Laptop 3 and MacBook Air, a device with a similar size, the Surface Laptop 3 offers more connectivity options and a better keyboard. Additionally, when using the Surface Laptop 3 for long hours, it stays quiet and cool, so you can continue your work without worrying about declining performance.

If you need a powerful companion that won’t let you down, you should consider the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3. It’s no longer the latest model of the lineup, but it will still get the job done. Staples is making the decision to buy the laptop easier by offering a$400 discount, lowering its price to $1,400 from its original price of $1,800. It’s unclear how long the deal will last though, so if you want to purchase the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 at 22% off, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

