The wait for MacBook Pro’s most-awaited upgrade could end next year 

An OLED screen and a faster silicon, tagging alongside cellular connectivity support, and a fresh design, too.

Apple MacBook Pro seen from the side.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

Remember when we first started hearing rumors of an OLED screen upgrade for the MacBook Pro? Yeah, it’s been roughly two years since. In that span, Apple has put an OLED panel on the iPad Pro, but hasn’t given the same treatment to its laptop. It seems the wait will finally come to an end next year. Or a year later. 

According to Bloomberg, the MacBook Pro refresh with an OLED display is very much on the table and will finally hit the shelves. For real, this time. “It’s arriving between the end of 2026 and early 2027 and should boast the M6 chip,” says the report.

To recall, when Apple introduced the new design language for the MacBook Pro with a notch at the top, it was speculated that the flagship laptop would finally graduate from an LCD to an OLED panel. Instead, Apple borrowed the mini-LED screen from the iPad Pro and put it on the MacBook Pro. 

An Apple MacBook Pro 14 sits open on a table.
Apple MacBook Pro 14 Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

It’s not bad, but not nearly as dazzling as an OLED screen. If Bloomberg’s claims turn out to be true, MacBook Pro fans will finally get treated to an OLED screen late in 2026, or in the first half of 2027. It’s worth keeping in mind that Apple still has a slate of M5-series Mac machines slated to arrive next year, as per the outlet. 

Depending on the launch window, the M6 series MacBook Pro could very well get pushed into 2027, unless Apple decides to refresh the portfolio within a year. This scenario seems unlikely, but not entirely implausible. 

A true rebirth of an icon?

Notably, an OLED panel will not be the only upgrade on the M6 generation MacBook Pro. Bloomberg has previously reported that Apple will also overhaul the design with “new cases.” What direction Apple takes from here would be interesting to witness.

The new MacBook Pro seen from the side.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

As far as the silicon goes, work on the M6 series processors is currently underway under the codename “Komodo” at Apple. The company is reportedly planning a successor generation, dubbed M7 (Borneo), and an “even more advanced” generation that internally goes by the name Sotra. 

We are also hearing rumors that a cellular modem, based on the same underlying tech as the in-house C1 modem fitted inside the iPhone 16e, will also make its way to the MacBook Pro. It’s plausible that just like iPads, Apple will also offer its flagship laptop in WiFi-only and 5G-ready variants in the coming years. 

