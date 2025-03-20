 Skip to main content
These Nvidia-powered Star Wars droids are the cutest robots I’ve ever seen

By
A little Star Wars robot at GTC 2025.
Reuters

Nvidia spoke about robotics quite a lot during GTC 2025, including its new model called Isaac Groot N1, but this demonstration was all I needed to get on board. In collaboration with Disney and Google, Nvidia debuted the cutest little Star Wars droids that offer real-time simulation and respond to commands. Move over, humanoid robots — give me more droids instead.

One of the droids, called Blue, joined Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on stage during GTC. The robot was highly interactive and appeared to respond — albeit in its own language — when asked questions. It also responded to commands, such as being told to stand in a certain place.

Jensen Huang Introduces Blue: NVIDIA & Disney Research’s AI Robot | GTC 2025

Huang revealed that Blue was developed as a joint effort between Nvidia, Disney Research, and Google DeepMind, and the droid runs on two Nvidia computers. No word on the specs, though. (We need a DIY version to buy and own at home, please and thank you.)

Similar droids (which are BDX droids, as seen in The Mandalorian) also appeared on the GTC show floor, and it’s safe to say they were a huge hit. Reuters was able to speak to one of Disney’s researchers, Moritz Baecher, to find out more about the little droids.

“They [the robots] learn through reinforcement learning. So, we use reinforcement learning that is similar to how we, humans, learn to walk. We bring these droids into a simulation environment,” said Baecher. “At the beginning, they fall all the time if they try to take their first steps, but we ask them to imitate the artist-provided motion. So, over time, they learn how to walk in a stylized way that is authentic to the character.”

When interacting with people, the robots appear shy or excited at times, and Baecher confirms that impression: “It [the robot] can express happiness, it dances, but it can also express shyness. If you come too close, it can express that it’s angry. It’s sort of a fully complete character that we were able to build.”

In a world where it’s all “AI this, AI that,” it’s easy to grow numb to all these new developments, but as a huge Star Wars fan, I wish I could’ve met these in person. Let’s get a real-life C-3PO next, shall we?

