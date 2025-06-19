 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

This quirky AI-powered camera prints poems, not photos

By
A camera that makes poems

The Poetry Camera is an ingenious device that doesn’t take photos but instead makes poems.

The clever contraption features a lens that observes its surroundings before using AI to craft a poem inspired by the scene. It then prints the verse through a slot on the front — similar to how a Polaroid camera delivers photos. You can see it in action in the video above.

The Poetry Camera is the work of Kelin Zhang and Ryan Mather, who build the device by hand in a “microfactory” in New York, according to designboom.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

The pair unveiled the camera two years ago, but since then it’s been updated a number of times, most recently with Anthropic’s Claude 4 generative AI model, which interprets the surroundings to create the poem. It’s also powered by a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W with a Raspberry Pi Camera Module 3.

The Poetry Camera’s computer vision smarts are able to identify objects, people, and surroundings before composing its work of art, which can be a haiku, sonnet, limerick, or free verse — you can decide beforehand via a knob on the device.

There’s no onboard storage, so the camera doesn’t save the poems digitally. Nor does it save the images, a design choice that’s supposed to emphasize privacy and the ephemeral nature of each creation.

“It feels more magical that way, and reduces the pressure of trying to look good posing for photos,” it says on the Poetry Camera’s website. “The original photo is never saved or stored anywhere, for maximum data privacy. We don’t want to be in the business of storing your data.”

The Poetry Camera is open source, allowing tech-savvy folks to modify prompts, add features, or build their own versions.

This means there are two distinct products — the already built Poetry Camera, described as “a complete consumer electronics product that’s designed to be beautiful, intuitive, and robust,” and a DIY version based on the initial prototype of the idea. Using off-the-shelf components like Raspberry Pi and thermal printers that you can get on Amazon, the pair describe it as “a good weekend project to get started with learning hobby electronics.”

There is currently, however, one notable drawback with the Poetry Camera — it needs Wi-Fi to work as it requires a connection to compose the poems. However, Zhang and Mather are looking at ways of overcoming this impediment.

The latest version of the unique Poetry Camera is available for $699 in the U.S., with shipping targeted for September 2025. For the DIY version, head to this GitHub page.

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

ChatGPT’s awesome Deep Research gets a light version and goes free for all
Deep Research option for ChatGPT.

There’s a lot of AI hype floating around, and it seems every brand wants to cram it into their products. But there are a few remarkably useful tools, as well, though they are pretty expensive. ChatGPT’s Deep Research is one such feature, and it seems OpenAI is finally feeling a bit generous about it. 

The company has created a lightweight version of Deep Research that is powered by its new o4-mini language model. OpenAI says this variant is “more cost-efficient while preserving high quality.” More importantly, it is available to use for free without any subscription caveat. 

Read more
The Academy Awards have new film rules. AI is now okay for the Oscars
Robots touching Oscar award.

In 2024, Hollywood was roiled by protests led by the SAG-AFTRA union, fighting for fair rights over their physical and voice identities in the age of AI. A deal was inked late last year to ensure that artists are fairly compensated, but the underlying current was obvious. 

AI in films is here to stay. 

Read more
Meta is training AI on your data. Users say opting out doesn’t work.
Meta AI WhatsApp widget.

Imagine a tech giant telling you that it wants your Instagram and Facebook posts to train its AI models. And that too, without any incentive. You could, however, opt out of it, as per the company. But as you proceed with the official tools to back out and prevent AI from gobbling your social content, they simply don’t work. 

That’s what users of Facebook and Instagram are now reporting. Nate Hake, publisher and founding chief of Travel Lemming, shared that he got an email from Meta about using his social media content for AI training. However, the link to the opt-out form provided by Meta doesn’t work.

Read more