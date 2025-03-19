 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Thrustmaster’s new flight sticks make flight sims even better

By
ED
NA

If you’re a fan of taking to the skies in titles like Microsoft Flight Sim or Elite Dangerous, then ditch the mouse and keyboard combo and opt for a proper set of flight sticks. Thrustmaster just announced the new Sol-R 1 and Sol-R 2 series, designed specifically with space-oriented flight in mind. The sticks are available for preorder now and launch officially on April 16, 2025.

Both sticks place ergonomics front and center, with a palm rest on one side and a thumb rest on the other. Even better, the rests can swap sides to better accommodate both right- and left-handed players. There are two triggers, two hat switches, a thumbwheel, and a miniature stick for more granular control, as well as a base with 44 different buttons.

Recommended Videos

Three axes of movement — X, Y, and Z, of course — provide precise controls for dogfights or just maneuvering through dodgy environments. There are also 11 different RGB zones for players who want to customize the look of their flight sticks.

Thrustmaster Sol-R 1 flight stick
Thrustmaster

The Sol-R 1 flight stick works with Thrustmaster’s Viper and Hornet grips, too, and the company says it will be compatible with future grips.

The Sol-R 2 HOSAS combo gives an even more immersive experience with two fully-featured sticks that have a grand total of 88 different buttons.

The Sol-R 1 goes for $220, while the Sol-R 2 combo setup goes for $400. It’s an expensive investment, but far from the most expensive flight sticks on the market. Thrustmaster’s offerings are a slightly higher-end product, especially when budget flight sticks can be had for as little as $50, but they do offer a lot of bells and whistles that help to justify the price.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
NASA tests new AI chatbot to make sense of complex data
An Earth image captured by NASA.

Using its Earth-observing satellites, NASA has collected huge amounts of highly complex data about our planet over the years to track climate change, monitor wildfires, and plenty more besides.

But making sense of it all, and bringing it to the masses, is a challenging endeavor. Until now, that is.

Read more
This fps-doubling app is now even better than DLSS 3
Cyberpunk 2077 on the Sony InZone M10S.

Lossless Scaling is a $7 Steam app that's flipped the idea of frame generation on its head this year. Similar to tools like Nvidia's DLSS 3 and AMD's FSR 3, Lossless Scaling offers frame generation. However, it works with any game, and with any graphics card, and it can triple or quadruple your frame rate with this frame generation. And now, the app is going further with a feature that even DLSS 3 and FSR 3 don't have.

The developer posted the 2.12 beta to Steam on Wednesday, and it adds a couple of new features. The big one is a resolution scale for LSFG, the tool's own machine learning-based frame generation algorithm. This allows you to decrease the resolution of the input frames, leading to a very minor quality loss in exchange for a fairly large performance boost. The resolution of the game doesn't change at all. You're basically giving the frame generation algorithm slightly less information to work with.

Read more
Google Flights is making it easier to find the best-priced airfare
Plane landing.

Up till now, airfare search results on Google Flights have prioritized a combination of price and convenience over cost alone. This means you might be missing the cheapest options and spending more than you need to.

Via an update to its online tool that's rolling out gradually over the next couple of weeks, Google is finally making it easier to surface the best-priced airfares for your journey, though you may be sacrificing a bit of convenience if you opt for one of them.

Read more