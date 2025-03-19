Thrustmaster’s new flight sticks make flight sims even better

If you’re a fan of taking to the skies in titles like Microsoft Flight Sim or Elite Dangerous, then ditch the mouse and keyboard combo and opt for a proper set of flight sticks. Thrustmaster just announced the new Sol-R 1 and Sol-R 2 series, designed specifically with space-oriented flight in mind. The sticks are available for preorder now and launch officially on April 16, 2025.

Both sticks place ergonomics front and center, with a palm rest on one side and a thumb rest on the other. Even better, the rests can swap sides to better accommodate both right- and left-handed players. There are two triggers, two hat switches, a thumbwheel, and a miniature stick for more granular control, as well as a base with 44 different buttons.

Recommended Videos

Three axes of movement — X, Y, and Z, of course — provide precise controls for dogfights or just maneuvering through dodgy environments. There are also 11 different RGB zones for players who want to customize the look of their flight sticks.

The Sol-R 1 flight stick works with Thrustmaster’s Viper and Hornet grips, too, and the company says it will be compatible with future grips.

The Sol-R 2 HOSAS combo gives an even more immersive experience with two fully-featured sticks that have a grand total of 88 different buttons.

The Sol-R 1 goes for $220, while the Sol-R 2 combo setup goes for $400. It’s an expensive investment, but far from the most expensive flight sticks on the market. Thrustmaster’s offerings are a slightly higher-end product, especially when budget flight sticks can be had for as little as $50, but they do offer a lot of bells and whistles that help to justify the price.