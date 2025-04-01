TikTok challenger Skylight lands Mark Cuban’s backing

As TikTok’s future in the U.S. remains uncertain, a fresh contender backed by entrepreneur and Shark Tank star Mark Cuban is ready to shake things up: Skylight.

Available now on the App Store and Google Play, Skylight promises a creator-friendly, open alternative designed to rival TikTok. Cuban’s involvement adds star power, but it’s Skylight’s engaging, user-friendly vibe that could really catch on. And most importantly, if TikTok ends up banned in the United States, it has one major one-up over the popular app: it’s accessible.

Skylight lets users shoot, edit, and share quick, vertical videos that people can interact with through swipes, likes, and follows, just like TikTok. The big difference? Skylight isn’t limited to a single app. Instead, videos posted to Skylight can be viewed across several different platforms.

It’s also built on the AT Protocol, the same technology Blueksy was built on, which means it will be available to nearly 34 million users on Bluesky, so it’s not siloed into one experience. All Bluesky users will be able to interact with the content on Skylight without having to make separate accounts.

The idea for Skylight started with co-founder Tori White, a travel influencer who feared losing her audience amid talk of a potential TikTok ban. White documented the app’s development right on TikTok, using her own following to garner attention. Cuban caught wind of the app this way after making it known he was interested in funding a TikTok alternative built on the AT Protocol.

Skylight is just getting started, but the team already has big plans, including adding popular features like duets, audio clips, and stitched video responses.

They’re also promising fun new ways to customize your content feed. With Cuban’s backing (as well as Leslie Feinzaig’s Graham & Walker Venture Fund) and a creator-centric approach, Skylight could be a viable contender in the TikTok alternative war.