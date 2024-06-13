 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Watching Tim Cook defend the Magic Mouse is pure gold

By
Tim Cooking looking confused.
Willow Roberts / Digital Trends
Promotional logo for WWDC 2023.
This story is part of our complete Apple WWDC coverage

If Tim Cook made a list of all the things he expected to talk about at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), you can bet the Magic Mouse wasn’t on it. But thanks to tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee’s interview, Cook was faced with the considerable task of ranking the Magic Mouse alongside other “top” Apple products like the MacBook Air, the iPad, the iPhone, and the Vision Pro.

After a pretty pronounced pause, the Apple CEO refers to the mouse as “an incredible moment,” but his efforts to come up with the right comment for the product failed spectacularly. Infamous for its badly positioned charging port and design that seems to completely ignore the shape and comfort of the human hand, the Magic Mouse is one of the most memed Apple products out there. So which part of it did Cook decide to praise? The ergonomics.

Recommended Videos

In fairness, there really isn’t a lot to say about the Magic Mouse, but even a throwaway comment on the battery life, the “buttonless” design aesthetic, or literally anything else would have been better than defending the nonexistent ergonomics. But, hey, what’s bad for Apple is great for a laugh, and Marques himself posted a clip of the interview to X to “immortalize it forever.”

Incidents like this are always amusing, but at the same time, it’s a shame that big corporations can’t just be a little more real with us. As a product that’s still on the shelves, he can’t really make a joke about its flaws — but why not acknowledge them? Why not give it a redesign? At the very least, why not move the lightning port so we can actually use the damned thing while it’s charging! If they need any ideas, there are even engineers out there who fixed the Magic Mouses’s design themselves.

One comment Cook made during the interview was that “our objective is never to be first. Our objective is to be the best.” Come to think of it, that was probably the line he wanted people to quote, rather than “Getting the ergonomics … well done, uh, was key.”

But anyway, being best instead of first is an objective that Apple does indeed achieve with a lot of its products, so it’s a shame that the Magic Mouse doesn’t live up to that standard. Maybe one day they’ll decide to revisit it, but for now, Cook has at least given us enough fuel to keep the meme going for another decade or so.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Willow Roberts
Willow Roberts
Computing Writer
Willow Roberts is a contributor at Digital Trends, specialising in computing topics. She has a particular interest in Apple…
The best free password managers
Login screen on a MacBook.

If you’ve decided it’s time to use a password manager, then you probably want to start with something affordable. And what’s more affordable than free?

Below are the best free password managers along with their features, security methods, availability, and other details so that you can pick the right one for you.

Read more
Powerful gaming laptops have huge discounts in the Lenovo flash sale
Working on a Lenovo 500w laptop in class.

If you're looking to grab yourself a great gaming laptop, then you'll be happy to know that Lenovo is having a flash sale with some really big discounts. In fact, we've collected two of our favorite deals below, with both having the same GPU but with some variations in CPU performance and amount of RAM, so you can really dial in the type of laptop you want. That said, if neither of these deals quite do it for you, be sure to check out these other great gaming laptop deals instead.

Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 with RTX 4070 -- $1,500, was $2,000

Read more
Best Meta Quest 2 deals: Save big on the VR headset today
A Meta Quest 2, adjusted to look green, is being used for gaming.

Even though the Apple Vision Pro is the latest when it comes to VR headsets, especially with its excellent mixed AR experience, it's incredibly expensive and probably costs more than most people are willing to pay for. As such, probably one of the best affordable options is the Meta Quest 2, which doesn't even require you to have a fancy computer to run it on. While it's true that things like the Meta Quest 3 are more powerful, it's also double the price, depending on the model, and still doesn't have a ton of library support. To that end, we've collected some of our favorite Meta Quest 2 deals and bundles for you to check out below, although if you still want to go for the newer model, you can check out these Meta Quest 3 deals instead.
Today's best Meta Quest 2 deals

Meta Quest 2 (128GB) --
Meta Quest 2 (128GB) + 3 Months YouTube Premium --
Meta Quest 2 Starter Bundle (128GB) --
Meta Quest 2 Power Bundle (128GB) --

Read more