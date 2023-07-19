 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Top authors demand payment from AI firms for using their work

Trevor Mogg
By

More than 9,000 authors have signed an open letter to leading tech firms expressing concern over how they’re using their copyrighted work to train AI-powered chatbots.

Sent by the Authors Guild to CEOs of OpenAI, Alphabet, Meta, Stability AI, IBM, and Microsoft, the letter calls attention to what it describes as “the inherent injustice in exploiting our works as part of your AI systems without our consent, credit, or compensation.”

Recommended Videos

Signed by famous novelists such as Dan Brown, James Patterson, Jennifer Egan, David Baldacci, and Margaret Atwood, it adds: “These technologies mimic and regurgitate our language, stories, style, and ideas. Millions of copyrighted books, articles, essays, and poetry provide the ‘food’ for AI systems … You’re spending billions of dollars to develop AI technology. It is only fair that you compensate us for using our writings, without which AI would be banal and extremely limited.”

Related

Chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard have gained much attention in recent months for their impressive ability to converse in a natural, human-like way. Indeed, they’re so powerful that many analysts believe that more advanced versions of the technology will replace a huge number of jobs, transforming society in the process.

But training the chatbots involves scraping huge amounts of data from the web, including the work of authors.

“These works are part of the fabric of the language models that power ChatGPT, Bard, and other generative AI systems,” the Authors Guild said in a statement about the letter. “Where AI companies like to say that their machines simply ‘read’ the texts that they are trained on, this is inaccurate anthropomorphizing. Rather, they copy the texts into the software itself, and then they reproduce them again and again.”

The letter’s signatories are asking that the firms obtain permission for the use of copyrighted material in their generative AI tools. They also want writers to be paid for the past and ongoing use of works, and also for the use of works in AI output.

Most of the tech firms have yet to offer a public response, though OpenAI told the Wall Street Journal that ChatGPT is trained on “licensed content, publicly available content, and content created by human AI trainers and users.”

The letter comes a week after American comedian Sarah Silverman and two authors — Richard Kadrey and Christopher Golden — filed copyright infringement lawsuits against OpenAI and Meta, accusing them of using their content without permission to train AI-powered chatbots.

The action by the Authors Guild and Silverman points to growing problems for the tech firms when it comes to handling claims over copyright which could take considerable time to resolve.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
The best AI chatbots to try out: ChatGPT, Bard, and more
Bing Chat shown on a laptop.

The idea of chatbots has been around since the early days of the internet. But even compared to popular voice assistants like Siri, the generated chatbots of the modern era are far more powerful.

Yes, you can converse with them in natural language. But these AI chatbots can generate text of all kinds, from poetry to code, and the results really are exciting. ChatGPT remains in the spotlight, but as interest continues to grow, more and more rivals are popping up to challenge its crown.
ChatGPT

Read more
OpenAI reveals location of its first international outpost
ChatGPT app running on an iPhone.

ChatGPT creator OpenAI is set to open an office in London in what will be its first site outside of the U.S.

The Microsoft-backed startup has gained much attention since November's launch of its AI-powered ChatGPT chatbot, the text-based tool impressing many with its remarkable ability to perform a range of tasks and converse in a human-like way.

Read more
81% think ChatGPT is a security risk, survey finds
A laptop screen shows the home page for ChatGPT, OpenAI's artificial intelligence chatbot.

ChatGPT has been a polarizing invention, with responses to the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot swinging between excitement and fear. Now, a new survey shows that disillusionment with ChatGPT could be hitting new highs.

According to a survey from security firm Malwarebytes, 81% of its respondents are worried about the security and safety risks posed by ChatGPT. It’s a remarkable finding and suggests that people are becoming increasingly concerned by the nefarious acts OpenAI’s chatbot is apparently capable of pulling off.

Read more