Digital Trends
Computing

Watch live: Twitter and Facebook executives testify before Congress

Chuong Nguyen
By
tech people influencers follow twitter social media impact on 2016 election trump cliton

Facebook COO Sherly Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appeared before Congress on Wednesday, September 5, offering testimony on the state of social media. Two congressional hearings were set for the purpose. Alphabet CEO Larry Page and Google CEO Sundar Pichai were also invited but declined to attend, opting instead to send written testimony t0 address issues like Russian meddling in U.S. elections and bias.

The Senate Intelligence Committee hosted the morning session, focusing on efforts being made to keep elections safe. “But we’ve also learned about how vulnerable social media is to corruption and misuse. The very worst examples of this are absolutely chilling and a threat to our democracy,” Senator Richard Burr (R-NC) said.

Facebook and Twitter owned up to their missteps. “We were too slow to spot this and too slow to act,” Sandberg said. “This interference was completely unacceptable. It violated the values of our company and of the country we love.”

Lawmakers praised the efforts that technology companies have made to take down fake accounts and combat hacking, but they remain skeptical that the companies will be able to fight the good fight alone.

“I’m afraid that there is a lot of work still to do,” Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) said. “And I’m skeptical that, ultimately, you’ll be able to truly address this challenge on your own. Congress is going to have to take action here.”

In a second session before the House Energy and Commerce Committee this afternoon, the technology companies will address bias within social media. President Trump had fired accusations against Google recently for suppressing the voices of conservatives, a charge that Google denied.

More recently, Twitter found itself in hot water after The Wall Street Journal reported that Dorsey had overruled his staff in reversing the bans on Alex Jones and Richard Spencer. Jones is an alt-right conspiracy theorist and Spencer is a white supremacist. Twitter denied the report, but the move spurred users to demand more monitoring on social media for hate speech, violence, threats, and harassment.

“Twitter does not use political ideology to make any decisions, whether related to ranking content on our service or how we enforce our rules,” Dorsey said in a prepared statement. “We believe strongly in being impartial, and we strive to enforce our rules impartially.”

Social media companies are also under pressure to help users navigate their privacy rights. Earlier this year, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified about the company’s privacy practices when it was revealed that Cambridge Analytica had improperly accessed the data of more than 87 million Facebook users. Facebook announced a series of changes in an effort to rebuild trust after the controversy.

“The era of the Wild West in social media is coming to an end,” Warner said. “Where we go from here is an open question.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to use Find My iPhone
Up Next

'Wonder Woman 1984': Everything we know so far
lenovo ideapad 530s
Product Review

The Lenovo IdeaPad 530s hits most -- but not all -- of the right budget notes

Lenovo brings a quality feel and a thin and light chassis to the budget 15.6-inch notebook market. Performance is good, but the display and battery life hold it back from being a hit.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Google Headquarters
Web

Google plans crackdown on tech-support scams appearing in search ads

Concerned about the number of "tech-support" scams showing up in its search engine ads, Google says it's to launch a verification program to ensure that only legitimate providers of third-party tech support can use the platform.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best laptops for college
Computing

Don’t start adulthood with a bad decision. These are the best college laptops

When it comes to choosing a laptop for college, there are a lot of things to consider, whether that's size, battery life, or price. So, before you spend all your hard-earned money on something you don't need, check out one of these laptops…
Posted By Mark Coppock
chrome 10th birthday 69 2
Computing

Google completely revamps Chrome to celebrate browser’s 10th birthday

Happy birthday, Chrome! Google has launched Chrome 69, the newest version of its popular web browser. It includes a pretty large visual overhaul, as well as a number of interesting security updates.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Fin My iPhone - iCloud on MacBook
Mobile

Lost and found: Here's how to locate your iPhone when it goes missing

Finding a lost cell phone used to take hours upon hours of searching. Thankfully, you can now locate your device in a matter of minutes using Find My iPhone, one of the most convenient features of iOS.
Posted By Simon Hill
Lenovo Smart Display
Smart Home

What is a smart display?

What is a Smart Display? Learn about this popular new smart device and the role it plays in the smart home. We'll talk about what makes smart displays different, the top models, and where this new trend is headed in the future.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
geforce rtx 2000 alienware predator 2080 dell acer
Computing

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Mobile sighting hints at more powerful gaming laptops

Nvidia's Turing architecture is about to go mobile. A new listing suggests that Nvidia is prepping the launch of its GeForce RTX 2080 Mobile GPU, bringing more power to gaming laptops with a slim Max-Q design.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
netgear orbi voice mesh wi fi speaker 2018 07 product
Smart Home

Netgear’s Alexa-enabled Orbi Voice Mesh Wi-Fi speaker blankets your home in Wi-Fi and sound

Netgear's Orbi Voice Smart Speaker and Wi-Fi Mesh Satellite is a multifunction device for smart homes that extends Wi-Fi networks, adds an Alexa-enabled voice assistant, and uses Harman Kardon audio for high-quality music streaming.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Outlook.com
Computing

Outlook for Windows gets simplified single-row ribbon in UI makeover

Microsoft is giving Outlook for Windows a design overhaul, replacing the standard three-row Ribbon for a single-row Simplified Ribbon. You can personalize the ribbon by pinning frequently used buttons to it.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
best all in one pcs version 1448604038 surface studio lifestyle 1
Computing

The best all-in-one PCs look good and have great performance in a compact package

An all-in-one PC are the perfect way to reduce desktop clutter and simplify your computing experience. Balancing performance, display quality, and value, these are the best all-in-one PCs.
Posted By Jon Martindale
google wants to kill urls make the internet safer chrome url feat
Web

To make the web safer, Google says URLs must die

Google proposes that URLs must be killed to make the internet safer, but it hasn't offered a solution. Google hopes to have its proposal for how an internet without web addresses will look like by fall or spring.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
skype finally gets built in call recording
Mobile

Skype finally gets built-in call recording so you can ‘capture special moments’

It's taken a while, but 10 years after launching video chats, Skype has finally added call recording to desktop and mobile versions of its service. The feature stores the chats in the cloud and lets you save and share them, too.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
YouTube
Computing

With net neutrality gone, carriers throttle YouTube, Netflix, other streamers

If you stream Netflix and YouTube videos on your phone, you may be among the first to experience the result of an internet without net neutrality protection. Carriers are targeted video-streaming services for throttling.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
apple hello again event round up mac 10 27 16 32
Mobile

What to expect from Apple’s September 12 ‘Gather round’ event

Apple has sent invitations out for its fall event, where it's expected to unveil a slew of new products -- including a set of three new iPhones, and a new Apple Watch. Here's everything we expect from Apple at the event.
Posted By Christian de Looper