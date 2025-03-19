 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

You can now have secret chats with Google’s Gemini in incognito mode

By
Launching Gemini Deep Research query on Chrome desktop.
Oplus_20054016 Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

You can now have a quick chat with Gemini on your web browser without having to sign in first. And, to speed up the process, the Gemini website even takes you directly to the chat window instead of showing you a landing page first.

This move, spotted by 9To5Google, is pretty smart as it allows unconvinced users to try out the product with no strings attached. With any luck, they’ll enjoy the experience and decide to sign up to get access to more of the features.

Recommended Videos

When you use the signed-out version, you’ll be limited to an older model, you can’t generate images, and you can’t add attachments. However, it does mean you can use Gemini in an incognito window, allowing you to ask a quick question without it being saved to Google’s endless collection of data on you. This only works on web browsers, so if you have the app downloaded, you’ll need to switch to your browser if you want to engage in a secret chat with the AI model.

There is one possible caveat — this feature could be limited to certain locations. Users in the U.S. can definitely access Gemini without a Google account and people in India can too — but it didn’t work for me when I tried. I’m in the EU, and it’s well known that product features can take a little longer to reach us sometimes. However, there could have been other factors at play too, so it’s definitely worth trying it out for yourself regardless of location.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Willow Roberts
Willow Roberts
Computing Writer
Willow Roberts has been a Computing Writer at Digital Trends for a year and has been writing for about a decade. She has a…
The Gemini app is now the only way to access Google’s AI on iOS
The Google Gemini AI logo.

Google announced Wednesday that it is removing its Gemini AI model from the Google app on iOS, meaning that Apple users will need to download the dedicated Gemini app in order to use it.

When Google first introduced its Gemini AI to the Apple product ecosystem, it did so through its existing Google App, which had been available on iPhones and iPads since 2008. It wasn't until last November that Google released its dedicated Gemini app. Over the past three months, iOS users had their choice of which app through which to access the chatbot, but that is no longer the case.

Read more
Perplexity one-ups Gemini and ChatGPT with a fantastic AI freebie
Model picker for Deep Research on Perplexity Model picker for Deep Research on Perplexity

What if you tell an AI chatbot to search the web, look up a certain kind of source, and then create a detailed report based on all the information it has gleaned? Well, Gemini can do it, for $20 a month. Or $200 each month, if you prefer ChatGPT.

Perplexity will do it for free. A few times each day, that is. Perplexity is calling its latest tool, Deep Research. Just like OpenAI. And Google Gemini before it.

Read more
Google gives memory superpowers to Gemini for more natural chats
Google Gemini running on an Android phone.

Google is finally bringing a crucial new feature to Gemini that will solve a key pain point of interacting with its AI chatbot. The company is enabling a memory feature which allows Gemini to pull up details from a past conversation.

“Whether you’re asking a question about something you’ve already discussed, or asking Gemini to summarize a previous conversation, Gemini now uses information from relevant chats to craft a response,” says a Google update.

Read more