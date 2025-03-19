You can now have secret chats with Google’s Gemini in incognito mode

You can now have a quick chat with Gemini on your web browser without having to sign in first. And, to speed up the process, the Gemini website even takes you directly to the chat window instead of showing you a landing page first.

This move, spotted by 9To5Google, is pretty smart as it allows unconvinced users to try out the product with no strings attached. With any luck, they’ll enjoy the experience and decide to sign up to get access to more of the features.

When you use the signed-out version, you’ll be limited to an older model, you can’t generate images, and you can’t add attachments. However, it does mean you can use Gemini in an incognito window, allowing you to ask a quick question without it being saved to Google’s endless collection of data on you. This only works on web browsers, so if you have the app downloaded, you’ll need to switch to your browser if you want to engage in a secret chat with the AI model.

There is one possible caveat — this feature could be limited to certain locations. Users in the U.S. can definitely access Gemini without a Google account and people in India can too — but it didn’t work for me when I tried. I’m in the EU, and it’s well known that product features can take a little longer to reach us sometimes. However, there could have been other factors at play too, so it’s definitely worth trying it out for yourself regardless of location.