Weird Mac mini issue prompts Apple to take action

Following multiple reports of specific Mac mini computers failing to power on, Apple has launched a global repair program to sort the problem out.

Apple launched the M2 Mac mini in January 2023, though the affected units were made between June 16 and November 23 of 2024, according to a notice about the repair program that was first spotted by MacRumors.

“Apple has determined that a very small percentage of Mac mini (2023) devices with the M2 chip may no longer power on,” the tech giant said in the notice, which was published on its website. However, it declined to offer any details regarding the cause of the mysterious power issue. Digital Trends has reached out to the company to ask for more details and we’ll update this article if we hear back.

If your M2 Mac mini is one of the affected units, Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will fix it, free of charge. The company added that the program covers eligible Mac mini units for three years after the first retail sale of the unit. Finally, if you’ve moved country and taken your Mac mini with you, Apple said it may restrict or limit repair to the original country or region of purchase — get in touch with the company to learn more.

Have an M2 Mac mini?

If so, here are the steps you should take:

– First, get your Mac mini’s serial number so you can find out if you have an affected unit. You can do this by looking on the underside of the computer, or by checking the packaging that it came in. If your M2 Mac mini is still powering on, you can find the serial number by selecting the Apple icon at the top left of the screen, then selecting About This Mac, which brings up the serial number.

– Enter the serial number into the online checker (available on the service program page) to confirm if your Mac mini is eligible for the repair program.

– If it needs to be repaired, you’ll be asked to choose how you want your Mac mini serviced, including via an Apple Authorized Retailer or an Apple retail store.

Apple skipped an M3 Mac mini launch and instead brought out the M4 Mac mini in November 2024. The updated model features a smaller footprint and more power, with Digital Trends giving the Pro version a big thumbs-up in its hands-on review.