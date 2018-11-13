Digital Trends
Computing

After a month of bugs, the Windows 10 October 2018 Update is finally here

Arif Bacchus
By
windows 10 october update

The Windows 10 October 2018 Update initially made its way to the public on October 2, but it was quickly pulled back due to a bug which deleted files for a subset of consumers who were quick to upgrade. After more thoroughly investigating and resolving all of those related issues, Microsoft is announcing the update is now again rolling out to consumers starting Tuesday, November 13.

Just as with prior releases, Microsoft is still encouraging for consumers to wait for the Windows 10 October 2018 Update to properly arrive on Windows Update before proceeding with any installations. This is part of a “more measured approach” which slows the rollout process and enables the company to study the health of all devices before installing the update. According to Microsoft, this also means if the update is not ready for your PC due to any compatibility issues, it won’t show up or install, even if you continue to manually check.

To further ensure a bug-free experience, Microsoft also worked on the feedback from its Windows Insiders who were beta testing the update. This is not an uncommon process, and it has been leveraged in the past before the release of the Windows 10 April 2018 Update.

“We have taken time to closely monitor feedback and diagnostic data from our Windows Insiders and from the millions of devices on the Windows 10 October Update, and we have no further evidence of data loss. Based on this data, today we are beginning the re-release of the October Update by making it available via media and to advanced users who seek to manually check for updates,” Microsoft said.

In the event that you want to take the bold step and install the Windows 10 October 2018 Update before Microsoft pushes it to your PC via Windows Update, there are more than a few ways to get it done. You can download an official Update Assistant to get the update early, a process in which we have previously explained. You also might want to consider checking up on Windows Update settings to ensure that you will have the best upgrade (and bug-free) experience once the October 2018 Update is ready for your PC.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best web browsers
Up Next

How to change file associations in Windows 10
sea of thieves press ship battle
Gaming

Xbox gaming chief has sights set on improving Microsoft Store experience

Xbox chief Phil Spencer acknowledged that the Microsoft Store still has a ways to go to become a solid platform for PC gamers. Microsoft promised to work toward improving the frequently buggy experience with gamers in mind.
Posted By Steven Petite
HP Envy X2 review
Computing

Your new PC may have shipped with an unsupported version of Windows 10

If you bought or are looking to buy a new Windows laptop or tablet this holiday season, be aware that it could have shipped with an unsupported operating system. The issue is caused by Microsoft pulling its October 2018 Update.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
windows 10 october update
Computing

A fix is coming for Windows 10 bug that messes with the way you open files

The Windows 10 problems keep coming. In the latest set of headaches, a cumulative update for the Windows 10 April 2018 release has broken the file associations with certain applications.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
amazon alexa now on all windows 10 computers alexawindows10pc01 720x720
Computing

Say goodbye to Cortana: An Alexa app is available on all Windows 10 PCs

Amazon revealed today that its Alexa app is now available as a download on all Windows 10 PCs running the April 2018 Update, allowing for all the conveniences of yet another digital assistant. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Deals

Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
HTC Vive Pro review
Virtual Reality

Is the Vive Pro better than the original Vive? Our answer might surprise you

HTC Vive vs. Vive Pro, which comes out on top? That's the subject of our latest comparison, which looks at everything from tracking solutions, to controllers, and the brand new headset that could set a new standard for VR.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Surface Pro 6 Review
Computing

Microsoft takes up to $330 off of Surface PC bundles in Black Friday promo

'Tis the season for savings at Microsoft. The Surface-maker is offering some nice Black Friday deals on its Surface Pro 6, Go, and Laptop 2 hardware. You'll also find deals on notebooks from HP, Dell, and Lenovo.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
comcast internet essentials program veterans comcastinternetessentials 1
Computing

Over a million veterans now eligible for Comcast’s Internet Essentials program

Comcast's low-cost Internet Essentials program, which provides internet access for just $10 per month, has expanded to include U.S. veterans. One million veterans now qualify for the service.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Google Headquarters
Computing

An IP address vulnerability took down some Google services for 1 hour

It might have been for just a brief hour, but some of Google's services went down on November 12. Caused by an improper rerouting of IP addresses and traffic away from usual western sources, Spotify and Google Cloud were impacted.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Gaming

How to Install an SSD in a PlayStation 4 or PS4 Pro

SSDs are much faster than mechanical hard drives, which is what the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro come with. Here, we show you how to replace it with an SSD, which will allow you to boot to the OS faster and load games quicker.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
google squoosh image editor
Computing

Google’s Squoosh will get an image web-ready with in-browser compression

Google's latest web app development is an image editing and compression tool, Squoosh. In just a few clicks, it can take a huge image and make it much lighter and web-friendly, all in your browser.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Gaming

The best HTC Vive games available today

So you’re considering an HTC Vive, but don't know which games to get? Our list of 25 of the best HTC Vive games will help you out, whether you're into rhythm-based gaming, interstellar dogfights, or something else entirely.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
new macbook air 2018 2
Computing

Should you buy the affordable MacBook Air, or is the MacBook Pro worth the price?

Though they both share Retina Displays and similar keyboards, there are still some specs differences and other changes which distinguish the new 2018 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. In this guide, we stack the two up against each other.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
how to save a webpage as a PDF
Computing

Want to save a webpage as a PDF? Just follow these steps

Need to quickly save and share a webpage? The best way is to learn how to save a webpage as a PDF file, as they're fully featured and can handle images and text with ease. Here's how.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma