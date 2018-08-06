Digital Trends
Computing

Windows 10 in S Mode rubs me the wrong way

Mark Coppock
By
windows 10 s announcement

When buying a new laptop, you may have noticed that’s labeled with “S Mode.”  It’s a version of Windows 10 that deliberately limits users to installing apps from the Windows Store and imposes certain other restrictions. That’s a weird thing to do when you think about it. Who wants their PC to be more limited, on purpose?

Well, Microsoft gives reasons for S Mode. However, after spending significant time with S Mode, we’re unconvinced they add up to a compelling reason to use it for the average person.

What’s the deal with S Mode?

So, what’s Windows 10 in S Mode? Essentially, it’s a locked-down version of Windows 10 that was originally released as Windows 10 S, a stand-alone variant that showed up first on Microsoft’s Surface Laptop. Windows 10 S was aimed at the education market as a response to the success of Chromebooks, and while Microsoft was offering free upgrades to Windows 10 Pro for a time, the intent was that users would stick with Windows 10 S for the duration.

S Mode’s primary limitation is still intact: You can only install apps from the Windows Store.

Given a rather lackluster response, though, Microsoft relented and turned Windows 10 S into Windows 10 in S Mode, making it easier to switch to the “real” version of Windows 10. And all of that happened within mere months, making Windows 10 S one of the shortest-lived operating system versions ever. Now, you’ll find S Mode on everything from the Surface Go to the Asus NovaGo.

windows 10 s mode switch to pro

S Mode’s primary limitation is still intact: You can only install apps from the Windows Store. That means you can only run Microsoft Edge as your default browser (although you can install any browser available in the Windows Store, which at this point is just Edge) and only Bing can act as your default search engine. Finally, the only antivirus app you can run is Windows Defender.

On the surface it feels like nothing more than a way to channel Windows users into using Microsoft applications and services. But it can’t all be bad, right? There must be some advantage?

So, what about those S Mode advantages?

Microsoft makes several claims to support its contention that people should use S Mode. To begin with, S Mode is meant to be more secure. Apps installed from the Windows Store are sandboxed, meaning they can’t affect other apps and they can only access the hardware and OS resources they’re explicitly allowed.

S Mode is meant to be more secure, to perform better, and to be more efficient.

And, Microsoft must approve apps before they’re available in the Windows Store. Apps are updated and uninstalled via the same Windows Store mechanisms. Everything is more uniform and predictable, and therefore easier to maintain. In schools, business, and public use areas that might prove useful. Fair enough.

Second, these limitations are supposed to improve performance and battery life, perhaps adding some value for the average person. But is this really true? It’s a difficult question to answer, because benchmarking performance and battery life between the two environments is complicated by the fact that most benchmark utilities won’t run in S Mode.

Microsoft Surface Go Review
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends

Subjectively, we can say that in terms of performance, Windows 10 in S Mode seems faster because Windows 10 apps tend to be lighter and more casual than legacy Windows apps. That is, you’re doing less with them and so, sure, they perform better. But that’s a rather dubious advantage. If you install a legacy app from the Windows Store, which right now is mainly Microsoft’s Office 365 suite, then you’re not going to tell a difference in performance.

Unsurprisingly, using Windows 10 in S Mode feels a lot like using Chrome OS, especially when it comes to limitations.

When we compared battery life, frankly we didn’t see a huge difference. Yes, many Windows 10 apps are also more efficient than many full-featured desktop apps, again because they’re simply less intensive. And much of the alleged efficiency gains come from using Microsoft’s Edge browser versus alternatives like Chrome or Firefox. That’s great if you’re happy using Edge – again, a dubious advantage for most people.

In other words, S Mode might be a bit more efficient, but only because it forces you not to use intensive applications. There’s nothing inherent to S Mode that positively affects performance.

Do I like it? About as much as I like Chrome OS

Unsurprisingly, using Windows 10 in S Mode feels a lot like using Chrome OS, especially when it comes to limitations. As much as Chrome OS creates issues with my workflow, the situation here is even worse. The Windows Store app count is increasing very slowly, and it’s even a bit sketchy at times with app clones and other scams. What happened to Microsoft’s claims of enhanced security?

There are many apps, including a handful of important Windows utilities, that aren’t in the Windows Store, and therefore aren’t available for use in S Mode. The Microsoft Store is a ghost town, left without even common apps like YouTube or Kindle. The one silver lining is the inclusion of the full desktop version of Microsoft’s Office suite — once again, another first-party Microsoft product.

windows 10 s chrome

The limitations don’t stop with apps though. Even peripheral support in S Mode is hit and miss. Some devices will work and some won’t, depending on the manufacturer and whether or not drivers are available that can load automatically. If your device relies on extra software, however, then you’re likely out of luck.

As far as I can tell, my Epson multifunction device isn’t available in S Mode — or at least the advanced scanning functions aren’t. And, while I can plug in the Logitech dongle for my mice, I can’t install the software that allows me to configure their extra buttons and scroll wheels.

That stinks.

Windows with walls

Creating a closed-off system feels antithetical to what Windows has always stood for. One of the benefits of using Windows over other platforms has always been customization and choice, whether that was in hardware or in software. But with Windows 10 in S Mode, sometimes unknowing people are being forced into walled-off gardens where Microsoft Edge is the only browser in town.

Creating a closed-off system feels antithetical to what Windows has always stood for.

As much of a Windows 10 fan as I am, if I were forced to choose between Chrome OS and Windows 10 in S Mode, I’d choose the former. Google’s lightweight OS achieves what it’s aiming for — a secure, inexpensive, and easy to maintain environment — in a way that S Mode does not. Underneath Microsoft’s “lightweight” option lies the same basic complexity of Windows 10, only without the advantages.

If you have a single important application or software for a single hardware device that must be installed outside of the Windows Store, then you’re as unlikely to like S Mode as I am. In my limited use, I don’t see that there’s enough of a performance advantage to make those limitations worthwhile.

Of course, Microsoft doesn’t claim to have made S Mode for me. Instead, the company made it for schools and other organizations that want to lock down their PCs so that students and employees don’t install apps and hardware that an IT department can’t centrally manage or that reduces security. In those cases, then, I suppose S Mode is a necessary evil, but it’s one that I’d rather avoid.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Unknown computer virus halts factories that make iPhone chips
Up Next

What matters (and what doesn’t) when buying a gaming desktop
microsoft surface go hands on prd
Product Review

It's not the sharpest tool, but the Surface Go does it all for $400

Microsoft has launched the $400 Surface Go to take on both the iPad and Chromebooks, all without compromising its core focus on productivity. Does it work as both a tablet and a PC?
Posted By Luke Larsen
samsung galaxy tab s4 review 7
Mobile

Samsung's Bixby assistant will come to the Galaxy Tab S4 next year

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 has launched. With the Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, and the option for 256GB of storage, it's a powerful beast. But it's got more than just that up its sleeve. Here's all you need to know.
Posted By Mark Jansen
ezviz ez360 pano prdthmb
Product Review

The Ezviz ez360 panoramic smart cam offers impressive views but little polish

Home security fans will love ez360’s panoramic views and monitoring features, but the camera isn’t an essential pick for mainstream homes, as it’s not the easiest to work with. Read our review to find out more.
Posted By Terry Walsh
2018 audi rs 5 rs5 prdthmb
Product Review

Germany's answer to the Mustang trades in 2 cylinders for 2 turbos

Faster and more efficient than its predecessor, Audi’s sport coupe is more capable than ever. But modernization sometimes comes at a cost.
Posted By Bradley Iger
what is a blockchain blockchainimage02
Computing

Blockchain does way more than power Bitcoin. Here's how it works

What is a blockchain? It was once merely an academic idea and today it's the backbone of the cryptographic industry, helping to send billions of dollars worth of digital assets all over the world.
Posted By Jon Martindale
microsoft surface laptop prod
Product Review

Microsoft Surface Laptop review

Microsoft is known for its 2-in-1 devices like the Surface Go or Surface Pro, but it also has a traditional laptop. Now that you can usually pick it up at a discount, how does the Surface Laptop hold up nearly a year after its release?
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
working with ai could keep everyone in work for longer automation getty
Computing

If A.I. doesn’t replace your job, it may make it much more pleasant

As smart assistants and AI grow in complexity and capability, the question arises of how such technologies will affect the workplace and workforce of the future. Will we adapt, or be left behind by the machines?
Posted By Jon Martindale
Microsoft Surface Go Hands-on
Computing

Surface Go has one of the lowest manual repair scores on the planet

If you purchase Microsoft’s Surface Go thinking you’ll be able to manually repair it, think again. The iFixit website gives the Surface Go an extremely low score. You’re not going to repair this device without going postal.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
best cheap macbook deals 3
Deals

Save hundreds with the best MacBook deals for August 2018

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best processors Core i7-7700K
Computing

Building a new PC? These are the best Intel processors no matter your budget

Intel chips are still arguably the best for gaming and other predominantly single-threaded tasks. If you're wanting an Intel chip for your next upgrade, this guide will show you the best Intel processors currently on the market.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Dell XPS 15 9560 review
Computing

Need a laptop that can handle video editing? One of these should do the trick

We've assembled a list of the best laptops for video editing, with a few high-end options that max out the performance along with a low-cost machine that will let you get your work done without too much muss and fuss.
Posted By Mark Coppock
iPhone X tips and tricks
Mobile

How to record the screen on your iPhone in a few easy steps

Need to show your parents how to send an Animoji? Or maybe you want to help someone set up their email account. We detail how to record the screen on your iPhone or iPad in a few basic steps.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
awesome tech you cant buy yet laowa macro lens feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Another insane cooler, ‘probe’ lenses, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
snapchat supporting algorithm fight fake news protest getty2
Emerging Tech

Could Snap save the internet from fake news? Here’s the company’s secret weapon

Snapchat recently leant its support to work by the University of California, Riverside, who have developed an algorithm that can root out fake news online. Here's how their tech works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl