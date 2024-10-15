 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Windows 11 24H2 may crash your PC if you have a certain SSD

By
The blue screen of death in Windows.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Microsoft’s Windows 11 2024 Update, more commonly referred to as 24H2, is here, but it’s not without issues. Reports from disgruntled users have flooded various forums, talking about constant blue screens of death (BSOD) that have appeared since they updated to the latest version of Windows. Although Microsoft has yet to officially acknowledge the problem, the users seem to have pinpointed the cause of it, and even found a workaround.

So far, it looks like these crashes are fairly limited in scope, as they seem to happen if you have one of a few Western Digital SSD models. Other SSD vendors appear unaffected so far. As reported on the WD Community Forums, users are getting BSODs with the error “critical process has died” ever since they updated to the 24H2 update.

Recommended Videos

Checking Event Viewer logs after a crash returns one of two errors: Either stornvme, which refers to NVMe SSD storage drivers, or “The driver detected a controller error on \Device\RaidPort 1.” As pointed out by Windows Latest, this likely refers to the redundant array of independent disks (RAID) controller, which helps the PC use multiple storage drives as one big storage unit.

A person holding the WD Black SN770 gaming SSD.
Western Digital

It all seems to come down to certain Western Digital SSDs that request 200MB host memory buffer (HMB ), which is a feature that essentially allows the SSD to use a little bit of the system’s RAM to store data, speeding up performance. In the previous patch, Windows 11 23H2, the system granted up to 64MB HMB and there have been no problems. Now, the SSDs that have the same 200MB HMB are all affected, as the 24H2 update grants the full 200MB, which seemingly causes the crash. Some of the affected drives include the WD SN770 and the WD SN580, which are DRAM-less SSDs that benefit from HMB.

If this is happening to you, rolling back the update is your best bet right now, and it’s possible that Microsoft may block PCs with these SSDs from receiving the update while it’s working on a fix. If you don’t want to go back to 23H2, Western Digital forum users have also found a workaround that seems to work, but use it at your own risk as modifying the registry can be pretty scary. It’ll also disable HMB entirely, which could slow down your PC.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a computing writer at Digital Trends, focusing on PC hardware. Since joining the team in 2021, Monica has written…
If you use a VPN, don’t skip this important Windows 11 update
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 rear view showing lid and logo.

It's not you; Windows is causing the issues this time. If the VPN on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer is having a hard time connecting, it is likely because of Microsoft's April security updates for Windows 11 (KB5036893 for) and Windows 10 (KB5036892), which have been reported to be the cause of the problems.

But there's good news. According to Microsoft, a patch is now available to fix the VPN problems users are experiencing.

Read more
Windows 11 might nag you about AI requirements soon
Copilot on a laptop on a desk.

After recent reports of new hardware requirements for the upcoming Windows 11 24H2 update, it is evident that Microsoft is gearing up to introduce a bunch of new AI features. A new report now suggests that the company is working on adding new code to the operating system to alert users if they fail to match the minimum requirements to run AI-based applications.

According to Albacore on X (formerly known as Twitter), systems that do not meet the requirements will display a warning message in the form of a watermark. After digging into the latest Windows 11 Insider Build 26200, he came across requirements coded in the operating system for an upcoming AI File Explorer feature. The minimum requirement includes an ARM64 processor, 16GB of memory, 225GB of total storage, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite NPU.

Read more
Windows 11 24H2: Here’s the big update that’s coming soon
A laptop running Windows 11.

Windows 11 is more than a few years old and it is getting feature drops called "moments" every so often, as well as yearly updates. But what about the whole new Windows release that will come after Windows 11?

Earlier leaks from Intel and Qualcomm made mention of Windows 12, leading some to believe that Windows 12 might be in development at Microsoft and could come in 2024.

Read more