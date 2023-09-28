This content was produced in partnership with Ancestry.com.

Ever felt curious about your genealogy and ancestry? Want to know where you came from, how your family tree stacks up, and if you have any relatives out there that you don’t know about? Of course, we’re boiling it down to just the basics here because there’s so much more you can learn about yourself and your history, but the point is, now’s the perfect time to take the leap. Ancestry® is offering a 14-day free trial to help you get started on your personal history journey. In case that wasn’t clear, you can try the platform for 14 days, totally free. There’s no promotional code needed. Just sign up on Ancestry as a new subscriber, and you’ll get your 14 days. You’ll get direct and accurate insights from your DNA, including ethnicity, personal traits, family history, and so much more. It’s like cracking open an egg to peer inside, only you’re taking a look at your entire lineage. It’s certainly exhilarating, and if you’ve ever been curious about where you come from and knowing your origin story, well, here’s your chance.

Why you should try Ancestry and explore your lineage

If you’ve ever been curious about where you come from, and we mean where you really come from, as far back as you can go, this is your time to shine. With , and through the Ancestry platform, you can find the stories that led to you. From family history records to special DNA features — like ethnicity — to personal inheritance, traits, and beyond, there are few limits to what you can learn and see about your family’s history. You can even see if your ancestors were featured in print newspapers in the past. How cool is that?

Explore the origins of your last name, find out what your ancestors were like and how they lived, or start an entire family tree tracing back your roots, it’s all up to you. Imagine finding an uncle, cousin, or even sibling.

Normally, you’d have to pay to get started, but Ancestry has activated a 14-day trial for all new customers. It means you can head on over there and start exploring your history for no cost. Plus, after that trial, you’ll save up to $60 on the first six months of your membership. What does it entail? You’ll be able to make discoveries on Ancestry about your history, special collections, and records. You’ll also learn from something called “Ancestry Hints,” which provides you with quick, customized searches and info on your family tree — helping you to expand your personal knowledge. You can also organize, preserve, and share your family tree online, and access advanced tools, like the option to upload photos, anecdotes, and stories.

You’ll be able to connect with millions of other Ancestry members to collaborate. For example, you can ask for help during your searches, share ideas, make discoveries together, and even find relatives that you never knew you had. We’re barely scratching the surface here, there’s so much more. But for now, the most important thing to take away is that you can get started today for free. There’s no reason not to, you can learn a lot about yourself and your family, and honestly, you never know what you’ll find! How exciting.

Editors' Recommendations