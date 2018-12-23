Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

‘Hippo-shaped’ asteroid to fly close to Earth this Christmas

Georgina Torbet
By

This Christmas, an unusual visitor will be swinging through our Solar System: an asteroid shaped like a hippo. The 2003 SD220 asteroid will pass close to Earth this weekend, coming as close as 1.8 million miles from our planet. This event marks the asteroid’s closest approach in more than 400 years, and if you miss it this time you’ll have to wait until 2070 for it to approach Earth any closer.

NASA has shared images of the asteroid which were captured between December 15 and 17 using a combination of telescopes and antennae. The tools used include the 230-foot (70-meter) antenna at the Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex in California, the National Science Foundation’s 330-foot (100-meter) Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia, and the Arecibo Observatory’s 1,000-foot (305-meter) antenna in Puerto Rico.

hippo shaped asteroid pia22970 home 1
Three radar images of near-Earth asteroid 2003 SD220, which many have described as hippo shaped NASA/JPL-Caltech/GSSR/NSF/GBO

The 2003 SD220 asteroid is at least one mile long and has a distinctive ridge that extends 330-feet above the terrain which surrounds it. You can see the ridge at the top of the asteroid in the third image above. It was possible to see the ridge and other features of the asteroid in great detail thanks to the powerful telescope used which provided high resolution images. “The radar images achieve an unprecedented level of detail and are comparable to those obtained from a spacecraft flyby,” Lance Benner of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and leading scientist at the Goldstone complex explained. As well as the ridge, “Numerous small bright spots are visible in the data and may be reflections from boulders. The images also show a cluster of dark, circular features near the right edge that may be craters.”

As well as using this data to understand more about asteroids and their geology, the science community has been having some fun with the shape of 2003 SD200. When announcing the images, NASA’S JPL twitter account asked “Do you want a hippopotamus for Christmas?” Though some biologists have disagreed, saying that the asteroid looks more like a giant paramecium, a single celled organism found in marine environments. We leave it up to you to decide what kind of creature the asteroid most resembles.

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
boring company tunnel unveiling duv5rzlwoaarzak jpg large
Emerging Tech

Musk’s Boring Company unveils its first high-speed, Tesla-launching tunnel

Almost exactly two years to the day since Elon Musk announced his tunnel-constructing Boring Company, the company has unveiled its first stretch of high-speed tunnel in Hawthorne, California.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
robugtix z6 spider robot aerobics 4
Emerging Tech

Watch this weird spider robot perform a crazy aerobics routine

Robugtix's new spider robot could one day be used for performing a wide variety of tasks. For now, though, you’ll have to settle for watching it perform in a 1980s-style aerobics music video.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
epilepsy stem cell brain implant seizures
Emerging Tech

Groundbreaking stem cell brain implant helps fight epilepsy in rats

Severe epilepsy is very difficult to treat, but an experimental approach involving implanted stem cells in the brain represents a groundbreaking way to potentially stop seizures for good.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
autonomous pods are now delivering groceries to customers in arizona nuro
Cars

Autonomous pods are now delivering groceries to customers in Arizona

Check out these cool-looking autonomous delivery pods that are now trundling along the streets of Scottsdale, Arizona. Created by tech firm Nuro, the unmanned pods are part of a service delivering groceries to customers
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Biggest airplanes in the world
Emerging Tech

Drones force one of the world’s busiest airports to suspend all flights

There's been major disruption at Gatwick Airport in the U.K. on Wednesday night, and going into Thursday morning, as two rogue drones forced it to suspend and divert all flights for at least 11 hours.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Kia at CES 2019
Cars

Kia wants future autonomous cars to be able to read passengers’ emotions

Kia collaborated with the MIT Media Lab on a system that can recognize human emotions using artificial intelligence. The automaker believes this tech will be a valuable addition to self-driving cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
future of food introduction beverage lab testing
Emerging Tech

From drones to smart pills, 2018 saw significant tech advances in medicine

From medical robots and CRISPR gene editing to algorithms and organ deliveries by drone, here are 2018's most significant landmark events in which cutting-edge technology met medicine.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
graphene saltwater drinking water 11548949 bubbles underwater
Emerging Tech

U.S. military wants to use bioengineered sea bacteria to spot enemy subs, drones

The U.S. military wants to use water-based microorganisms to detect enemy submarines, underwater drones, and divers. Think of it like a living proximity sensor and you won’t be too far wrong.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
acoustic levitate 25 objects tweezers figure placing
Emerging Tech

Researchers use sound waves to levitate up to 25 tiny objects at the same time

Researchers from the U.K, and Spain have found a way to levitate up to 25 different tiny objects using sound. Check out the team's impressive demonstration of what that could achieve.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
vaccine delivered by drone baby joy
Emerging Tech

Baby in remote village is first person to receive a vaccine delivered by drone

A 1-month-old baby on a remote island in the South Pacific recently became the first person to receive a vaccine delivered by a commercial drone. Here's the reason that's so exciting.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
ibm fingernail grip strength sensor shot pill bottle
Emerging Tech

IBM’s wearable tech monitors your health by checking your hand strength

IBM has developed a first of its kind fingernail sensor prototype, designed to measure your grip strength throughout the day. Here's how it could potentially save your life some day.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
university of cambridge robot hand jingle bells img 7289 lr
Emerging Tech

Creepy Christmas carol: 3D-printed robotic hand plays ‘Jingle Bells’ on a piano

Nothing says it’s nearly Christmas quite like a 3D-printed robot hand busting out a festive classic on the piano. You can thank researchers at the U.K.'s University of Cambridge for this.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
robot delivery service guide dogs pic no 6
Emerging Tech

Will Fido take a bite out of delivery robots? Study uses guide dogs to find out

A charity recently partnered with autonomous delivery robot company Starship Technologies to test the impact autonomous technologies are likely to have on guide dogs when they encounter them.
Posted By Luke Dormehl