On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the top trending tech stories, including a widespread hack of Twitter, Instagram’s “Shop” page, Michelle Obama on Spotify, the most up-close pictures of the sun ever captured, and more.

We then turn to the world of gaming with DT’s Lisa Marie Segarra, who wraps up the biggest news in the industry, including Microsoft’s xCloud, Brie Larson plays Animal Crossing: New Horizon, prepping for the PS5, and more.

DT’s Rick Marshall then takes a look at movies, streaming, and what’s coming in entertainment, including the Peacock app, a virtual Comic Con, HBO Max goes to Gotham, and more.

Rayvon Owens

Rayvon Owens, singer, songwriter, and host of Sims Spark’d, talks about building a sim world in two hours, and the premiere of the reality competition show.

Ron Perlman

Finally, Nibler speaks with prolific actor Ron Perlman about his new Peacock Original series The Capture, which follows a man arrested for a crime he says he didn’t commit, despite video evidence.

