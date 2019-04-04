Share

On episode 101 of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Dan Gaul broke down the biggest news stories from the world of tech. On Wednesday’s episode: The world is freaking out over the possibility of an Amazon mothership, Hyundai is trying to make it easier for drivers to drive without distractions, and more.

Later in the show, Greg talked to Sherly Sulaiman, founder of New Stress Relief. Their conversation touched on stress and depression in the digital age, and how people can tend to their mental wellbeing.

If you’re looking for a good deal on a computer, HP is holding a sale to celebrate its 80th anniversary. DT computing editor Luke Larsen stopped by the studio to talk about some of the best HP laptops available.

Over in DT’s New York City studio, Jeremy Kaplan spoke to Alex Magnin, chief revenue officer of Giphy, to talk about the spread of GIF culture and the business of providing people with GIFs.

Finally, Greg interviewed Claire Graves, executive director of the Webby Awards, the internet’s most prestigious award ceremony.