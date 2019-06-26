Share

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Riley Winn discuss the top trending stories in tech, including the first under-screen selfie camera, the federal robocall crackdown, Apple’s shift into autonomous cars, The Office‘s impending departure from Netflix, Toyota’s basketball bot, and more.

Later, we welcome Riana Lynn, chief executive officer and founder of Journey Foods, who discusses the company’s proprietary nutrient database and how its nutrient-rich, healthy snack foods can revolutionize the industry.

Mahesh Chaddah, co-founder of Reservations.com, talks about improving the customer travel experience, and how to put a human touch back into the travel industry using A.I. and technology.

Nibler then speaks with Frank Furnari, founder and CEO of VRtuoso, about how companies are looking to save money by using VR to train employees.