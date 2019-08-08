Digital Trends Live: Galaxy Note 10, a home cocktail dispenser, and more

Share

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Adrien Warner tackle the biggest news from the world of tech. The news of the day? The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is on the way, and we had a chance to try it out. Our thoughts? It’s big, it’s beautiful, but why did they have to take the headphone jack away? Also, Subway is trying to fix its downward slide with a meatless meatball sub, Google’s AR walking directions are coming to additional phones, and more.

Later in the show, Nibler spoke to Dallas Lawrence, chief brand and communication officer at OpenX, about the future of the streaming wars and ad-supported content.

Nibler also talked to Jon Weinberg of Karuna Labs about the fascinating ways virtual reality tech is being used in medicine.

You may have heard about cocktails in a can, but what about cocktails in a pod? Ryan Close, CEO of Bartesian, visits the New York City studio to talk about the company’s automated cocktail system, which produces single-serving drinks with the touch of a button.