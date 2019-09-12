Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Pixel 4 leak, Disney+ begins rollout, fish robots, and more

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Adrien Warner dive into the biggest trending tech topics of the day, including a leak of the Pixel 4, Disney+ begins its rollout, a Sega Genesis Mini review, flying fish robots, and more.

Later we speak with Miguel Nunes, senior director of product management for Qualcomm Technologies, about how to bridge the gap between mobile and desktop computing, and how the Snapdragon 8cx is paving the way to better performance and ubiquitous connectivity.

We’re then joined by Delilah Dawson,  author of Star Wars: Galaxy Edge: Black Spire, about the secret history of the Galaxy Edge theme parks.

Finally, we welcome Iman Abuzeid, co-founder and chief executive officer of Incredible Health, about the severe medical labor crisis and the need for nurses.

Digital Trends Live: Capital One breach, hands-free Pixel 4, Walmart’s robo-van

episode 182 cropped gatiks vehicle at a walmart neighborhood market in bentonville arkansas

Jargon: Cutting through the smoke of cannabis industry lingo

jargon episode 9 featured img 190729 2x

Digital Trends Live: Galaxy Tab S6 release, Apple Card, and more

episode 183 samsung galaxy tab s6 sm t860 leaks 660x417

Digital Trends Live: Galaxy Note 10 loses headphone jack, and more

episode 184 maxresdefault

Digital Trends Live: New European defaults for Android searches, and more

episode 183 2 0 worlds first ai bar launches in london

Digital Trends Live: Back-to-school gifts, women in tech, and hoverboards

flyboard air inventor plans daring 20 mile flight over water this week franky zapata

Digital Trends Live: Apple Card, ChinaJoy wrap-up, and more

Digital Trends Live: Samsung unpacks the Galaxy, Disney bundles services, more