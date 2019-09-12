On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Adrien Warner dive into the biggest trending tech topics of the day, including a leak of the Pixel 4, Disney+ begins its rollout, a Sega Genesis Mini review, flying fish robots, and more.

Later we speak with Miguel Nunes, senior director of product management for Qualcomm Technologies, about how to bridge the gap between mobile and desktop computing, and how the Snapdragon 8cx is paving the way to better performance and ubiquitous connectivity.

We’re then joined by Delilah Dawson, author of Star Wars: Galaxy Edge: Black Spire, about the secret history of the Galaxy Edge theme parks.

Finally, we welcome Iman Abuzeid, co-founder and chief executive officer of Incredible Health, about the severe medical labor crisis and the need for nurses.