Digital Trends Live: Google Assistant’s enhanced security, Vimeo’s marketplace

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Nicole Raney dive into the biggest trending tech topics of the day, including Google Assistant’s enhanced security, the imminent launch of the Galaxy Fold, Vimeo’s new marketplace, Disney+ pre-orders, and a new baldness-banishing baseball cap that zaps your head until your hair grows again.

DT’s Corey Gaskin then joins us from New York to speak with Jessica Vieira, director of sustainability at Apeel Sciences, who discusses the global food waste crisis, how to double the shelf life of produce, and Apeel’s new deal with Kroger.

We then talk with Sean Kinghorn, global sustainability leader at Intuit, about taking corporate leadership in integrating business and sustainability goals.

