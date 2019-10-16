Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Tech in politics, AMC streams, Dell XPS 13, and more

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Drew Prindle discuss the biggest trending stories in tech, including technology in politics, AMC’s on-demand streaming service, new spacesuits for Virgin and NASA, and more.

We then welcome Sam Slaughter of The Manual to talk about the best in American spirits, and the best craft liquors being made in America.

Mike Sample, lead diving safety expert for Liberty Mutual Insurance, joins us to talk about staying focused on the roa, and how, despite cell phone bans, distracted driving is still a big issue.

Nibler then sits down with Luke Larsen, DT’s computing editor, to go hands-on with the new Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, the first laptop with Intel’s Ice Lake processor that we’ve tested.

 Katz, DT’s associate managing editor, joins Nibler to discuss the topic of technology and China, and how the ongoing protests in Hong Kong have turned the spotlight from Beijing to American tech companies.

Finally, we’re joined by comedian Billy Wayne Davis, who talks social media, writing new material, and the best cannabis in the country.

