Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Amazon goes cashier-free, Netflix shows ratings

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Luke Larsen discuss the top-trending tech stories, including Netflix’s decision to show rankings, Amazon’s cashier-free store, Apple Maps’ expansion, NASA’s Venus plans, and more.

Jacobi Anstruther and Tom Darnell

Jacobi Anstruther, founder and chief executive officer of Iris, and Tom Darnell, its chief commercial officer, join the show to talk about making digital sound come alive.

We then look into some news that would have come out of Mobile World Congress had it taken place, as we discuss Huawei and Google parting ways on the Honor 9 phone.

Greg Marsh

Nibler speaks with Greg Marsh, founder and CEO of KeyMe, about how it is putting up to 10,000 do-it-yourself key duplication kiosks around the country.

There’s a whole world of livestreaming cameras out there, and in this segment we plunge Nibler smack dab into the middle of one. Can he guess where in the world it is via clues, or will he drown in defeat?

Taking a look at smart homes, we discuss why home security cameras should have shutters in order to keep hackers at bay.

Brad Hunstable

Finally, we speak with Brad Hunstable, CEO of Linear Labs, about the new Hunstable Electric Turbine motor, which produces twice the torque of currentelectric vehicleV motors.

Editors' Recommendations

Digital Trends Live: Xbox specs, ‘cloud raves,’ no TikTok for TSA

episode 322 xbox series x 1201988 1280x0

Digital Trends Live: Twitter fact checks, Whitney’s hologram, and more

episode 321 gettyimages 1192567712

Digital Trends Live: Tesla gets pranked, robot snakes, and more

episode 320 snake robot

Digital Trends Live: 3D COVID-19, deep fake elections, cyborg grasshoppers

episode 319 1 qjxy5tar6tft1yac50w3yg

Digital Trends Live: Apple Maps returns, Super Bowl coverage, and more

episode 306 2022 hummer ev pickup 2

Digital Trends Live: Super Bowl commercial wrap-up, bionic jellyfish, and more

episode 307 bionic jellyfish crop

Digital Trends Live: Caucus app debacle, Google Photos bug, and more

Digital Trends Live: The impact of coronavirus, Nvidia gaming, and more

Digital Trends Live: Google Maps update, Apple Watch sales, and more

Digital Trends Live: Continuing coronavirus effects, HBO Max gets Friends

Digital Trends Live: Oscar wrap-up, the Galaxy Z Flip, and more

episode 312 image

Digital Trends Live: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked news, coronavirus update, and more

episode 313 17608fd8 e2f4 42f9 8c02 be3ccd24030f 750x422

Digital Trends Live: MWC update, Galaxy Unpacked recap, custom emojis, and more

episode 314 img 0825 1280x640

The latest broadcast tech brought 17 million Digital Trends viewers to CES 2020

Digital Trends Live: MWC cancellation, fact-checking Facebook, and more