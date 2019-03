Share

On Friday’s episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Ryan Waniata discussed trending tech topics like Apple’s next event, Facebook improperly storing usernames and passwords for years, and a robot companion partially designed by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.

We were joined by Brian Volk-Weiss, CEO of Comedy Dynamics, an award-winning brand on its way to becoming the nation’s largest independent producer of one-hour comedy specials. Jared Hoffa also stopped by the show to talk about his latest project, Gaming Under the Influence.

And last but not least, we welcomed Zale Schoenborn to Digital Trends Live, an Intel engineer of over 20 years and the CEO and founder of Pickathon, a three-day music and camping festival in the Pacific Northwest.

