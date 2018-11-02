Share

Latina entrepreneur and mom Bianca de la Garza has spent her career telling stories, first as a journalist, and later as the host of a late-night talk show called Bianca, which was syndicated in more than 20 million homes in the U.S. The rise of new forms of media, particularly platforms like Instagram, eventually led her to open her own beauty company, Bianca de la Garza Beauty, while working to empower women to be fearless in their personal expressions.

Having grown up in the era of linear television, de la Garza credits her willingness to embrace new technology as one of the biggest reasons for her success. For anyone trying to be more successful, she believes it is important to embrace the new technologies of the time, so you don’t get left behind.

“[Social media] is not just how we consume content now,” de la Garza said in her DT Daily interview with Digital Trend’s Brenda Stolyar. “It is the way we shop, and talk, and where I can have a direct pipeline with consumers.”

She also compared today’s media landscape to that of when she was growing up. For example, in the past, if you used a beauty product, there was no real way to get in contact with the company who made it and tell them what kind of products you like or wanted to see more of. With social media platforms like Instagram, it’s easier to get in contact with the companies whose products you are buying — and it also allows customers to see more examples of beauty than might be found in traditional media.

The models we see in magazines, often airbrushed and photoshopped, are not how everyone truly looks. Through her platform, de la Garza wants to give women the space to see that they are beautiful and they are enough, and also to give them the tools to express themselves with clear intentions and no judgment.

