Digital Trends
DT Daily

DT Daily: Beauty company CEO talks about link between social media, empowerment

Brie Barbee
By

Latina entrepreneur and mom Bianca de la Garza has spent her career telling stories, first as a journalist, and later as the host of a late-night talk show called Bianca, which was syndicated in more than 20 million homes in the U.S. The rise of new forms of media, particularly platforms like Instagram, eventually led her to open her own beauty company, Bianca de la Garza Beauty, while working to empower women to be fearless in their personal expressions.

Having grown up in the era of linear television, de la Garza credits her willingness to embrace new technology as one of the biggest reasons for her success. For anyone trying to be more successful, she believes it is important to embrace the new technologies of the time, so you don’t get left behind.

“[Social media] is not just how we consume content now,” de la Garza said in her DT Daily interview with Digital Trend’s Brenda Stolyar. “It is the way we shop, and talk, and where I can have a direct pipeline with consumers.”

She also compared today’s media landscape to that of when she was growing up. For example, in the past, if you used a beauty product, there was no real way to get in contact with the company who made it and tell them what kind of products you like or wanted to see more of. With social media platforms like Instagram, it’s easier to get in contact with the companies whose products you are buying — and it also allows customers to see more examples of beauty than might be found in traditional media.

The models we see in magazines, often airbrushed and photoshopped, are not how everyone truly looks. Through her platform, de la Garza wants to give women the space to see that they are beautiful and they are enough, and also to give them the tools to express themselves with clear intentions and no judgment.

DT Daily airs Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. PT, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage, and be sure to watch live for the chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card, among other prizes.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

DT Daily: Jony Ive ushers in 'adaptergate' with the new MacBook
Amazon Fire TV Cube
Home Theater

From the Roku Ultra to the Fire TV Cube, these are the best streaming devices

There are more options for media streamers than ever, so it’s more difficult to pick the best option. But that’s why we're here. Our curated list of the best streaming devices will get you online in no time.
Posted By Parker Hall
OnePlus 6 Main
Mobile

The OnePlus 6's Nightscape mode will make low-light photos a whole lot better

The OnePlus 6 has flagship-tier specs and a design to rival plenty of other 2018 flagship phones. It's powerful, beautiful, and very well priced. Here's everything you need to know about it.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Mark Jansen
how to photograph ghosts julie rieger crabman color circled
DT Daily

How to photograph ghosts — get an iPhone (Samsung cameras won’t work)

Julie Rieger is president, chief data strategist, and head of media at 20th Century Fox, where she’s worked on films like Avatar, Deadpool, and the Fault in Our Stars. She’s also an avid ghost photographer – in fact, she wrote the…
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
episode 1 smart glasses
DT Daily

Revamped ‘DT Daily’ goes bicoastal with the latest tech talk

'DT Daily' kicked off its first live broadcast from our new studios in Portland and New York with the latest news from Elon Musk's Boring Company, and a look at some of the newest phones to hit the market in the last few months.
Posted By Brie Barbee
disguised toast interview dt daily poster for 5852998992001
Gaming

Twitch streamer Disguised Toast has advice for getting into streaming

Twitch is one of the premier sites for gaming, and Hearthstone personality Disguised Toast has built a great following on the site. Toast stopped by DT Daily to talk about his career, interacting with fans, and how to get into streaming.
Posted By Will Nicol
episode 2 sony aibo robot dog dezeen 2364 col 1
DT Daily

DT Daily: Drone-snatching eagles, streamer Disguised Toast, and more

In the latest installment of DT Daily, we talk about the day's biggest headlines, modern drone regulations, and Sony's forthcoming robotic dog, Aibo. Streamer Disguised Toast also makes an appearance to talk Twitch.
Posted By Brandon Widder
dt daily 10 25 episode 3 5 poster for 5853427630001
DT Daily

DT Daily: Macbook leaks, ‘Red Dead’ reviews, and a swanky PS4 controller

On the latest DT Daily, we talk about the latest stories from the world of tech, including leaks about the new Macbooks, the glowing reviews for Red Dead Redemption 2, and much more.
Posted By Will Nicol
dt daily duncan ironmonger interview 12e8109429fa909fd24dd6d1d775f295
DT Daily

DT Daily: Scuf Gaming reinvents controllers with paddles, new features

Scuf Gaming CEO Duncan Ironmonger saw a discrepancy in the controllers that gamers were using compared to the games they were playing, and decided to take matters into his own hands by creating customizable gaming controllers.
Posted By Brie Barbee
DT Daily

DT Daily: Former Nike shoe designer finds community in coffee

Greg Nibler sat down with Ian Williams, founder of the Portland-based sneaker cafe Deadstock Coffee on this iteration of DT Daily to talk shoe design and basketball player Lebron James' supposed favorite drink.
Posted By Brie Barbee
dt daily 10 26 18 episode 4 poster for 5853966957001
DT Daily

DT Daily: Foldable phones, a new Friday the 13th movie, and more

On the fourth episode of DT Daily, host Greg Nibler explored the biggest stories in the world of tech, including rumors about Samsung's foldable phone, Lebron James' new Friday the 13th movie, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
dt daily 10 29 18 episode 5 4 poster for 5854888647001
DT Daily

DT Daily: New Apple gadgets, TwitchCon memories, the dangers of Instagram

On the latest episode of DT Daily, Greg Nibler and Adrien Warner explored the biggest stories from the world of tech. Among the highlights were rumors about Apple's upcoming products and a sad tale of an Instagram post gone wrong.
Posted By Will Nicol
dt daily comedian michael lenoci interview
DT Daily

Comedian Michael Lenoci talks Carnegie Hall and his podcast, ‘Guys Night Out’

Today on 'DT Daily,' host Greg Nibler chatted with comedian Michael Lenoci about his current podcast, how it felt to perform at Carnegie Hall, and where you can see him perform in-person.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
cedric hudson intervew dt daily
DT Daily

DT Daily: We talk technology and culture with apparel designer Cedric Hudson

Today on DT Daily, host Greg Nibler sat down with Cedric Hudson, senior apparel designer at Adidas, to talk about how music and culture influence design ideas and how technology is an important (albeit not the only) part of the process.
Posted By Brie Barbee
dt daily 10 31 18 episode 7 4 poster for 5855930692001
DT Daily

DT Daily: New cars, Apple’s next generation, and the A.I. apocalypse

On Wednesday's DT Daily, we ripped open the tech news stories of the day like so many Halloween candies. Topics of discussion included Apple's new toys, and the not-at-all terrifying possibility that computers will overthrow humanity.
Posted By Will Nicol