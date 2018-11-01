DT Daily: Foldable smartphones, the future of Apple Music, and BlizzCon

Share

On today’s episode of DT Daily, host Greg Nibler was joined by Caleb Denison, senior editor, to discuss foldable smartphones and the future of streaming music.

On one hand, we have startups like Royole, which will be the first company to officially release a foldable smartphone, even ahead of industry giants like Samsung and Huawei. The Royole Flexpai features a 7.8-inch AMOLED screen that can fold down into about a 4-inch phone. It will be available in China for the retail equivalent of $1,300 U.S.

“I think there is a hunger for [foldable phones],” Denison said. “People are clamoring to read about it. The idea that your phone can fold is kind of fun.”

In other news, there has been talk that Apple Music may be in the process of trying to acquire iHeartRadio. Its acquisition of popular music app Shazam last year could signal more additions coming to the Apple Music family, as well as a fundamental change in how we listen to music.

We also sat down with Matt Smith, computing senior editor, to discuss what’s in store at this year’s BlizzCon, Blizzard’s annual gaming convention in Anaheim, California.

Besides the announcements related to Blizzard games like World of Warcraft and Overwatch, there are bound to be plenty of panels and hands-on demos available for those in attendance. Felicia Miranda, Digital Trends gaming editor, will be covering the event.

We wrapped up today’s show with a conversation with rap artist Goon des Garcons, a man fascinated with just about everything related to Elon Musk.

“He seems like a fake person,” des Garcons said, with a smile. His latest music video not only features a Tesla, but also a Boring Company flamethrower (another Elon Musk-owned company) and lots of SpaceX gear. When asked if he would want to be on the first SpaceX flight to the moon, des Garcons said he definitely would, if given the opportunity.

DT Daily airs Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. PT, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage, and be sure to watch live for the chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card, among other prizes.