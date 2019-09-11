Apple’s September event for 2019 revealed exciting updates on their most popular products, headlined by a new Apple iPhone. They also surprised us with the seventh-generation iPad. This might explain the iPad Pro sales popping up on the days leading to the annual Apple affair. We even spotted a $400 iPad Pro discount on Amazon. Grab this rare chance to get the best tablet at for a great price.

Normally $1,750, the 12.9-inch space gray Apple iPad Pro Wi-Fi tablet with 1TB of storage is now only $1,350 on Amazon. You can even get another $50 off when you apply for an Amazon Rewards Visa. Hurry and order now while this incredible discount is live. If you only need a smaller storage capacity, you can also check out the other iPad Pro deals.

The 2018 iPad Pro is known for its unmatched performance. Packed with Apple’s A12X Bionic chip with eight cores and a neural engine, it can handle the most intensive tasks. This powerful tablet is a great option if you are looking for a lightweight device that you can use as a portable workstation.

Its compatibility with various accessories makes the Apple iPad Pro a versatile device. Pairing it with the Apple Pencil lets you use it as a drawing tablet, and you can use it with the Smart Keyboard or other third-party Bluetooth keyboards for a more efficient word-processing experience. Plus, it has a USB Type-C port which gives you access to a lot more storage and connectivity options. And with the upcoming release of the iPadOS, the Apple iPad Pro can be a very close replacement to your laptop.

Aside from being your on-the-go productivity workhorse, the 2018 Apple iPad Pro can also be your mobile entertainment hub. You will find it a joy to watch your favorite shows and movies on its beautiful 12.9-inch Liquid Retina LCD display. This tablet can also run graphics-intensive games like Civilization VI with ease.

Amazon’s $400 discount lets you get the 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro Wi-Fi tablet with 1TB of storage at $1,350. That is the best price this usually $1,750 iPad variant has gotten on Amazon. A deal this good will attract other buyers, so place your order now before stocks run out.

