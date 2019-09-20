Walmart deal drops a whopping 40% off this 43-inch Sony Bravia 4K TV

Smaller TV sets are more suited for bedrooms where watching TV is not the main purpose. If you’re on the lookout for average-sized 4K TV for private entertainment, this Sony X800E is an ideal pick for you. Now is your lucky day as Walmart has taken 40% off this 43-inch Sony Bravia Ultra HD Smart 4K TV. Usually retailing for $798, you can score one today for only $475, and get a massive $323 discount. Hurry and place your order now while stock is still available.

Engineered with Android TV technology, the Sony Bravia X800E has the smarts to bring exceptional viewing pleasure right at your fingertips. With Chromecast built-in, your phone will serve as your remote as you cast any of your favorite movies, music, and apps from your smartphone straight to the big screen.

The Sony Bravia 4K TV has built-in Google Assistant, and it supports Google Home and Amazon Alexa devices. You can ask it to do such tasks as changing the channel, playing episodes on Netflix, and even switching TV inputs to your game consoles, without the need to leave your bed.

The X800E boasts an advanced 4K HDR Processor X1, which enhances all the content and transforms it to near-4K HDR quality. Combining it with Ultra HD resolution gives you remarkable contrast and detail, with a more comprehensive brightness range. It also owns the Triluminos Display innovation which presents more vibrant and lively colors, giving you more lifelike images.

With the 4K X-Reality Pro feature, different objects in each scene are defined and paired with a special image database to address color, contrast, and texture. Sony also injects the Motionflow XR refresh rate technology on this TV set, enabling action-packed scenes in sports and movies to stream with precise motion clarity.

Not just on display, this Sony 4K TV also excels in sound performance. The ClearAudio+ feature polishes the TV audio for surround sound quality that involves you in the scene. Regardless of what content you’re watching, you will still be able to readily distinguish the dialog from the background music thanks to its higher clarity and sound great distribution.

Take advantage of this fantastic deal and snatch the 43-inch Sony Bravia Ultra HD Smart 4K TV for only $475 instead of the usual $798 at Walmart. That’s a stunning $323 discount you won’t find anywhere else.

Looking for more great stuff? You can check out our TV buying guide and other TV deals on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations