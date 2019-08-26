Deals

Need a 4K TV? Don’t miss your chance to bag one of Vizio’s finest

By
vizio m series quantum tv 55 inch amazon deal

If you can’t afford to shell out north of $1,000 for an OLED or QLED 4K TV, then the Vizio M-Series is the next best thing — utilizing Quantum Dots similar to that of Samsung’s flagship Q90 QLED TV to deliver cinema-like visuals with obsidian black levels that make surrounding detail pop. The best bit? The entire series is on sale right now for as much as $230 off.

To be more specific, the 50-inch Vizio M-Series has been discounted by $130, dropping it down to a modest $400; while the 55-inch and 65-inch Vizio M-Series have both had $230 knocked off their price tags, reducing them to just $570 and $770, respectively. No matter how you slice it, that’s an awful lot of television for less than $1,000 — even with the smallest model.

Top Pick

65-inch Vizio M-Series 4K TV

$770 $1,000
Expires soon
Worthy of headlining any home entertainment setup, the 65-inch M-Series is a must-have for anyone looking for a more affordable alternative to OLED or QLED, with endless smarts and vibrant color.
Buy at Best Buy

50-inch Vizio M-Series 4K TV

$400 $550
Expires soon
4K Ultra HD? Check. Oodles of smarts, including a built-in Chromecast for one-click streaming? Check. The 50-inch M-Series is the full package — for those who want a modest-sized 4K TV, that is.
Buy at Best Buy

55-inch Vizio M-Series 4K TV

$570 $800
Expires soon
With a 4K Ultra HD screen, the 55-inch M-Series is bound to slot into just about every home entertainment setup — bringing one-click streaming, cinema-like visuals, and Dolby Vision HDR to the table.
Buy at Best Buy

Let’s take a look at the 49-inch Samsung Q60 for comparison. It’s the most compact television in the firm’s entry-level QLED range, but it’s not cheap; you’d have to hand over $800 to pry it from Best Buy’s hands. With the M-Series, you’ll get near-enough the same viewing experience and an extra inch of screen real estate for half the price, leaving $400 for a soundbar.

Similarly, a 55-inch QLED 4K TV in the same Samsung Q60 range will set you back $900 — a steep $330 more than the Vizio M-Series — versus a 65-inch model (again, a Samsung Q60), which comes in at a mind-boggling $1,400. But opt for the Vizio and you’ll save an astonishing $630. That’s more than enough left for a midrange soundbar and subwoofer bundle, like this one.

Aside from the aforementioned soundbar, which is essential for creating a more immersive viewing experience, you shouldn’t have to fork out for any additional hardware — the M-Series has a Chromecast baked in for one-click access to all the leading streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix, eliminating the need for a set-top box or streaming stick.

It also comes equipped with Vizio’s trademark 4K Upscale Engine, for taking HD and Full HD material and weaving it into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution, and multi-format HDR — headlined by Dolby Vision and HDR10 — which can be called upon to draw more detail from supported content, by heightening the contrast between the brightest whites and the darkest blacks.

This is the time when we would usually recommend some other 4K TV deals for those looking for something a bit different, but considering the M-Series is available in three sizes — 50, 55 and 65 inches — and they’re all on sale, there’s no reason to look elsewhere. We recommend it as a viable alternative to QLED when it’s not discounted, so it’s a must-have now it is.

So what are you waiting for? Start tapping in your credit card information!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Amazon’s outstanding deal on the 65-inch Samsung Q80 QLED TV saves you $800

samsung qled q80 amazon

You won’t find a better deal on a 65-inch Vizio 4K TV than this

vizio launch d series 4k ultra hd tv 750 0013

A 4K TV for $200? Toshiba’s 43-inch Fire TV Edition is on sale at Amazon

amazon fire tv sale on streaming media sticks dvrs and smart toshiba 43lf621u19 43 inch 4k ultra hd led hdr edition 1

The best 4K TV deals for August 2019: Samsung, LG, and Vizio

Samsung 2019 Q90

The Shark Ion S87 robotic vacuum cleaner gets a $150 discount before Labor Day

shark ion robot vacuum cleaning system s87 amazon price cut

Get a Honeywell portable air conditioner for 30% less on Amazon

honeywell portable air conditioner deal on amazon hl10ceswk

REI Labor Day sale drops a hefty discount on The Marmot Tungsten two-person tent

REI drops a $160 price cut on the Big Agnes Flying Diamond 8 Tent