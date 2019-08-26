If you can’t afford to shell out north of $1,000 for an OLED or QLED 4K TV, then the Vizio M-Series is the next best thing — utilizing Quantum Dots similar to that of Samsung’s flagship Q90 QLED TV to deliver cinema-like visuals with obsidian black levels that make surrounding detail pop. The best bit? The entire series is on sale right now for as much as $230 off.

To be more specific, the 50-inch Vizio M-Series has been discounted by $130, dropping it down to a modest $400; while the 55-inch and 65-inch Vizio M-Series have both had $230 knocked off their price tags, reducing them to just $570 and $770, respectively. No matter how you slice it, that’s an awful lot of television for less than $1,000 — even with the smallest model.

Let’s take a look at the 49-inch Samsung Q60 for comparison. It’s the most compact television in the firm’s entry-level QLED range, but it’s not cheap; you’d have to hand over $800 to pry it from Best Buy’s hands. With the M-Series, you’ll get near-enough the same viewing experience and an extra inch of screen real estate for half the price, leaving $400 for a soundbar.

Similarly, a 55-inch QLED 4K TV in the same Samsung Q60 range will set you back $900 — a steep $330 more than the Vizio M-Series — versus a 65-inch model (again, a Samsung Q60), which comes in at a mind-boggling $1,400. But opt for the Vizio and you’ll save an astonishing $630. That’s more than enough left for a midrange soundbar and subwoofer bundle, like this one.

Aside from the aforementioned soundbar, which is essential for creating a more immersive viewing experience, you shouldn’t have to fork out for any additional hardware — the M-Series has a Chromecast baked in for one-click access to all the leading streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix, eliminating the need for a set-top box or streaming stick.

It also comes equipped with Vizio’s trademark 4K Upscale Engine, for taking HD and Full HD material and weaving it into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution, and multi-format HDR — headlined by Dolby Vision and HDR10 — which can be called upon to draw more detail from supported content, by heightening the contrast between the brightest whites and the darkest blacks.

This is the time when we would usually recommend some other 4K TV deals for those looking for something a bit different, but considering the M-Series is available in three sizes — 50, 55 and 65 inches — and they’re all on sale, there’s no reason to look elsewhere. We recommend it as a viable alternative to QLED when it’s not discounted, so it’s a must-have now it is.

