  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This 50-inch TCL 4K TV is a must-have at just $230 for Black Friday

By

Black Friday doesn’t officially start until later this week, but there are already some killer Black Friday deals available. Here’s one of the best Black Friday TV Deals we’ve found so far: This 50-inch 4K TV from TCL is $120 off, available for just $230 at Best Buy. That’s an amazing discount on an already affordable TV, so buying this is a no-brainer if you’ve been hoping to pick up an affordable 4K TV for the holiday season.

4K TVs can take your movie and TV watching experience to the next level, with beautiful crisp pictures shown in ultra-high definition. And this 4-Series TCL TV offers that for a bargain price. With this early Black Friday deal, now is the time to snap up this model if you’ve been hankering for a 4K TV for your living room. Its budget price can’t be beaten for a reasonably sized TV with a high-resolution picture for watching movies, playing games, and using streaming services.

This is a smart TV, using the Android operating system, so you can easily view your favorite streaming services, and you can customize your home screen to have all your most-used apps right at your fingertips. The TV is also compatible with HDR so you can view content in enhanced clarity and detail. It comes with Chromecast built in, and the remote control even supports voice controls, so you can search for movies or switch apps all using your voice.

If you’re after something bigger, however, you might want to check out the other options in the best Black Friday TV deals before making up your mind. And you’ll find a ton of discounts already available at Best Buy, so check out our roundup of Best Buy Black Friday deals to see more bargains.

More TV deals available now

If you’re unsure whether the TCL 4-series is the right TV for you, then you can take a browse through some of the other terrific Black Friday TV deals that are already available. You’ll find everything from massive 8K monsters to smaller, affordable Roku TVs on sale this week from a variety of retailers.

UNBEATABLE VALUE
Expires soon

65-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV

$478 $500
Want to take your home viewing to the next level? This Samsung NU6900 delivers eye-popping color, exceptional detail, and with Tizen OS on board, you'll never be short of 4K Ultra HD content to watch.
Buy at Best Buy
UNBEATABLE VALUE
Expires soon

50-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV

$328 $430
It doesn't get better than this, folks: A 50-inch Samsung 4K TV for just $280. It's not short of features, either. Smart software for one-click streaming? It's got it. HDR10+? You betcha. Killer.
Buy at Walmart
FIRE TV STICK 4K BUILT-IN
Expires soon

55-inch Toshiba Fire TV Edition 4K TV

$290 $450
What do you get when you merge an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K — and all the smarts that come with it, like one-click streaming — with a Toshiba 4K TV? A Toshiba Fire TV Edition 4K TV, of course.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

75-Inch LG Class NanoCell 99 Series LED 8K UHD Smart webOS TV (75NANO99UNA)

$3,300 $4,500
This LG 8K NanoCell TV meets the industry definition for 8K resolution. It's 4 times the resolution of 4K, complete with the natural, lifelike color of Nano Color.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

55-Inch Sony Class A8H Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV (XBR55A8H)

$1,500 $1,900
This TV boasts a self-illuminating screen to keep colors accurate and consistent plus X-Motion Clarity that reduces blur in high-speed action scenes. It also offers access to various apps and content.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

65-Inch Sony Class A8H Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV (XBR65A8H)

$1,800 $2,800
The Sony A8H series ensures magnificent visuals no matter the viewing angle. It also has the Dolby Atmos which emulates a surround sound field for an immersive watching experience.
Buy at Best Buy
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Black Friday TV deals for 2020

best black friday tv deals bfcm2020 tvs 201027

Cheap 75-inch 4K TV: LG UN6970 discounted at Best Buy for Black Friday

LG 75-Inch Class UN6970 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV

Best Black Friday Deals 2020: Sales to shop today

black friday deals bfcm2020 blackfriday 201030

Best Buy Black Friday deals: Sales to shop today

Best Buy building and logo on Black Friday

The best Black Friday projector deals for 2020

yaber y61 projector deal post prime day 2020

Best Black Friday office chair deals 2020: AmazonBasics, Herman Miller, Serta

staples offering best deals on select printers office chairs plus free shipping chair

The best Black Friday Instant Pot deals for 2020

Best Black Friday Philips Hue Deals 2020: Smart Bulbs and Starter Kits

Best Black Friday gaming chair deals 2020: AKRacing and GT Omega

Best Black Friday Ring Video Doorbell deals 2020: Doorbell 3 and Doorbell Pro

The best Black Friday robot vacuum deals for 2020

ecovacs deebot ozmo 930 best buy deal ecovac fi

The best Black Friday Roomba deals for 2020

The Best Black Friday Apple Watch deals for 2020

Apple Watch 6 design

The best Black Friday smartphone deals for 2020

Best Black Friday Fitbit Deals 2020: Fitbit Charge 4 and Fitbit Versa 3