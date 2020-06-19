  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

You won’t find a better 55-inch LG OLED 4K TV deal than this

By

June might be the month for discounts on 4K TVs. It’s almost as if they know Father’s Day is coming. To wit: Best Buy has just discounted the 55-inch LG B9 OLED 4K TV by $100 –dropping it from $1,399 down to only $1,299.

Now, $100 doesn’t seem like a huge discount,  but it makes this TV the cheapest OLED 4K TV on the shelves right now. While there are a number of good TVs at great discounts available at the moment, there are a number of features that make this one special:

Why OLED? In the simplest terms, this new technology (it stands for organic light-emitting diode) allows pixels to produce their own light, while earlier tech had the light coming from behind them. In short: Brighter, darker, more nuanced and better images that leave LCDs and LEDs in the dust. This is some next-generation stuff, and you’ll never see a sharper picture on your TV, or have it move more smoothly.

Here, the B9 supports native 4K resolution, which is the most salient element of this TV. You are getting the most beautiful, clear, crisp picture that money can buy. You’ll also find support for high dynamic range sources in its live-broadcast-friendly HLG formats.premium Dolby Vision, and in its standard HDR10.

And then there’s the connectivity, which goes way beyond what’s usual for a TV of this price. It’s a gamer’s dream, built to support the high speeds (4K 120 frames per second) that the newest generation games from Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will be throwing at it, with a quartet of HDMIs, which can carry the most recent, full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 standard.

On top of this, add the α7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor (a fantastic engine), pixel level dimming to manage contrasts and give you pinpoint accuracy of shadows and lights if you’re watching The Dark Knight, or anything with dark scenes. And then, for ease of apps, the brand has built in AirPlay 2 technology, so that you can broadcast your films, pics, and anything really, from iOS or Mac devices.

Uncertain? Here’s what one happy customer had to say:

This TV is beautiful and the blacks are amazingly dark. I was watching in a dark room and when the screen fades to black for the credits of a movie, I thought the TV had turned off. It is incredible.

We’re all in for OLED, but if the price tag still seems too high, check out these 4K TV deals. It’s watching season, and the opportunities — for both you and dad — have never been better.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

This fantastic 65-inch Sony 4K TV deal won’t be around for long

best tv brands sony x900f

These LG, Samsung, and TCL 4K TVs in the discount bin ahead of Father’s Day

samsung nu6900 vizio m series quantum 4k tv deals walmart work from home sale 58 inch 2 768x768

The best cheap OLED TV deals for June 2020: LG and Sony

55 inch lg um7300 uhd 4k tv b9 oled c9 amazon discounts 2 4 768x768

These are the best cheap 4K TV deals for June 2020

Vizio OLED TV

Beats Solo Pro noise-canceling headphones down to lowest-ever price

beats solo pro bose quietcomfort 35 ii 700 noise canceling headphone deals best buy spring sale with apple family 1500x982

Target Gaming Sale: Cheap games for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One

best 4k tv for gaming tvs

You can still sign up for a free one-month Audible subscription

SimpliSafe Father’s Day Sale: 25% off home security systems and a free SimpliCam

Student? Buy an iPad or Mac today and Apple will throw in some free AirPods

AirPods Pro, Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds discounted for Father’s Day

Best Buy knocks $300 off the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 — today only

microsoft surface laptop 3 deal best buy flash sale

Cordless vacuum giveaway: Enter to win a new Roborock H6 cordless stick vacuum

Roborock H6 Cordless Stick Vacuum 01

Save $50 on the Roborock H6 5-in-1 cordless vacuum with our coupon code

why you need a cordless vacuum in 2020 roborock h6 5

Best Father’s Day Deals 2020: The Ultimate Guide

Best Father’s Day Robot Vacuum Deals 2020: Eufy and Roomba