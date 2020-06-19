You won’t find a better 55-inch LG OLED 4K TV deal than this

June might be the month for discounts on 4K TVs. It’s almost as if they know Father’s Day is coming. To wit: Best Buy has just discounted the 55-inch LG B9 OLED 4K TV by $100 –dropping it from $1,399 down to only $1,299.

Now, $100 doesn’t seem like a huge discount, but it makes this TV the cheapest OLED 4K TV on the shelves right now. While there are a number of good TVs at great discounts available at the moment, there are a number of features that make this one special:

Why OLED? In the simplest terms, this new technology (it stands for organic light-emitting diode) allows pixels to produce their own light, while earlier tech had the light coming from behind them. In short: Brighter, darker, more nuanced and better images that leave LCDs and LEDs in the dust. This is some next-generation stuff, and you’ll never see a sharper picture on your TV, or have it move more smoothly.

Here, the B9 supports native 4K resolution, which is the most salient element of this TV. You are getting the most beautiful, clear, crisp picture that money can buy. You’ll also find support for high dynamic range sources in its live-broadcast-friendly HLG formats.premium Dolby Vision, and in its standard HDR10.

And then there’s the connectivity, which goes way beyond what’s usual for a TV of this price. It’s a gamer’s dream, built to support the high speeds (4K 120 frames per second) that the newest generation games from Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will be throwing at it, with a quartet of HDMIs, which can carry the most recent, full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 standard.

On top of this, add the α7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor (a fantastic engine), pixel level dimming to manage contrasts and give you pinpoint accuracy of shadows and lights if you’re watching The Dark Knight, or anything with dark scenes. And then, for ease of apps, the brand has built in AirPlay 2 technology, so that you can broadcast your films, pics, and anything really, from iOS or Mac devices.

Uncertain? Here’s what one happy customer had to say:

This TV is beautiful and the blacks are amazingly dark. I was watching in a dark room and when the screen fades to black for the credits of a movie, I thought the TV had turned off. It is incredible.

We’re all in for OLED, but if the price tag still seems too high, check out these 4K TV deals. It’s watching season, and the opportunities — for both you and dad — have never been better.

