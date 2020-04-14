Cheap 55-inch 4K TVs: LG, Samsung, TCL on sale for less than $450

If you’re looking for budget-friendly 4K TV deals with competitive specs, then you’ve come to the right place: Best Buy is offering three fantastic 55-inch 4K TVs with significant discounts: The TCL 4 Series, Samsung NU6900, and LG UM7300PUA.

55-inch TCL 4 Series 4K TV — $280, was $320

For the humble home theater enthusiast who wants the best of both price and quality, the TCL 4 Series 4K TV is definitely a reliable option. It delivers images in 3,840 x 2,160 resolution for accurate details and sharp picture quality, so you never miss out on any of the fine details and can always read between the lines. The HDR 10 compatibility further improves output by enhancing color vibrancy and distinguishing between various blacks and contrasts so that what were once shadowy blurs on-screen are clear as day.

Its native contrast isn’t weak by any means either. In fact, when all the components work together, the TV pumps out painterly shot-by-shot takes, even when brightness is at a minimum. Unfortunately, this is also a minor downside as the TCL 4 Series remains somewhat dim in well-lit rooms and has relatively weak viewing angles. However, as long as you remain directly in front of the television and keep the light level low, then you shouldn’t have any issues. The sound quality is above average, but it could still use some improvement to really push it over the edge.

It comes pre-built with Google Assistant for voice-powered convenience, and with the cult favorite Roku TV platform, you’re getting a wide variety of streaming services to watch from, including Netflix and Hulu to name just two. For external connectivity, there are three HDMI ports in the back. If you want a budget-friendly 4K TV with better quality than what you’re paying for — even without the discount — then the TCL 4 Series 4K TV is definitely a must-buy. You can find it on Best Buy where it’s currently on sale for only $280, $40 off its retail price.

55-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV — $350, was $380

Following the announcement of Samsung’s recent development of revolutionary QD-OLED televisions, the tech giant has outdone themselves yet again, solidifying its reputation as one of the best digital entertainment brands in the business. If you want a taste of what the brand has got to offer without going bankrupt, then the Samsung NU6900 4K TV is what you’re looking for. It has a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels for optimal viewing at beautiful high definition.

Its HDR 10+ support isn’t as widespread as HDR 10, but when it’s available, the difference in picture quality is palpable. With four times the power of HDR 10, you’re getting the best usage of the brand’s proprietary PurColor technology for total color gamut efficiency and rich shades that pop off the screen. The TV’s powerful contrasts only further augment each image for intense hues and mesmerizing detail clarity. The viewing angles are a bit weak, but as long as you don’t position yourself at an angle — where you shouldn’t be watching TV anyway — then you shouldn’t have any viewing problems.

And if you aren’t already using Samsung’s SmartThings platform, then you better hop on board because you’ll be getting excellent convenience in the palm of your hand, especially with full control over the Samsung NU6900 on your phone. If you plan on connecting external devices, you might be in a bit of a pickle though because of the excruciatingly pathetic HDMI port count of two. However, if you’ll mostly be using the TV’s available streaming services, like Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video among others, then you won’t have much trouble in terms of content.

If you want high-end quality with a budget-friendly price tag, then you can’t go wrong with the Samsung NU6900 4K TV on Best Buy. Take it home today, and you could save $30 with its current sale price of $350.

55-inch LG UM7300PUA 4K TV — $400, was $450

If you want to maximize your $400 budget with the most affordable option on the upmarket catalog, then you’ll want to take a look at the LG UM7300PUA 4K TV. And yes, you are paying for quality. It renders images in 3,840 x 2,160 resolution for crystal-clear details and high definition pictures that’ll leave any old Full HD 1080p TV in the dust.

The HDR 10 video format support also gives applicable videos that breath of fresh air they need to come to life on-screen, with breathtaking color brightness and vibrancy. This only gets elevated even further with LG’s advanced color mapping technology for picture-perfect accuracy. Plus, with Active HDR, the television automatically engineers each shot for the best possible image quality without missing a beat. And unlike a VA display, the LG UM7300PUA’s IPS display has the widest viewing angles available so you always get the best seat in the house no matter where you are. The built-in surround sound speakers provide decent sound, too, but an external sound system wouldn’t hurt.

The biggest selling point of the LG UM7300PUA isn’t its picture quality though. It’s the ThinQ A.I. technology that lets you command the television directly through Google Assistant and Alexa for total hands-free convenience, even as you browse through the plethora of content-rich streaming services provided by the WebOS platform, like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more. Lastly, if you have external devices with your content, then you’ll also have three HDMI ports, so you don’t have to worry about the constant struggle for space.

If you want an exceptional 4K TV without breaking the $400 threshold, then the LG UM7300PUA is what you’re looking for. You can check it out on Best Buy where it’s currently on sale for $400 — a whole $50 off its retail price.

