This fantastic 65-inch Samsung 4K TV is on sale for only $500 for 4th of July

If you’re looking to upgrade your television in time for the summer, then Best Buy has an amazing offer ahead of the 4th of July with the 65-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV down to just $500 for a short time only. It’s one of the many great 4th of July sales that are emerging this week.

The Samsung 7 Series 4K TV has nearly everything you could want at this price point. It’s a great size while also offering a thin bezel and sleek stand that will make it look great in your living room. The TV itself has smarts that equal its looks with Samsung’s latest Crystal processor technology ensuring that everything is suitably speedy whether you’re using it to view Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, or Apple TV+. Not sure what to watch? The television’s A.I. will recommend what it thinks you’ll enjoy, helping you discover new favorites.

That same processor also means that the picture quality is far improved. You can experience crystal-clear colors that have been fine-tuned to deliver a crisp and vivid picture every step of the way with sharply rendered details at all times. With HDR technology and 4K UHD resolution, the Samsung 7 Series 4K TV looks like a dream for this price. It’s generally considered one of Samsung’s more affordable TV offerings without missing out on some neat features.

For gamers, there’s also a game enhancer mode so that the TV automatically adjusts settings to ensure your game console runs at its smoothest at all times, so you can easily switch between movie night and game night with minimal hassle.

It also supports Alexa and Google Assistant so you can easily use it via voice commands rather than having to dig out the remote control, which is sure to become one of your new favorite ways to interact with your TV.

The 65-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV is only $500 right now at Best Buy and we expect stock to be limited. Best Buy has also thrown in a 30-day free trial for HBO Max to sweeten the deal, and ensure you can go straight into watching some cool streaming content. If you’re in the market for an affordable and well-sized TV, this is the deal for you.

