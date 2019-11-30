This 70-inch Samsung 4K TV is the best Cyber Monday deal yet

Now that Black Friday is over, you’re probably thinking Cyber Monday is your next chance to take home an enormous 4K TV on the cheap, and it is. But you don’t have to wait for it to arrive on Monday to secure a must-have television at a discount. Best Buy has already started its Cyber Monday TV deals, with the standout being this incredible offer on a 70-inch Samsung 6-Series 4K TV, which sees it in the sale bin for just $550 ($30 per month with financing) — down $350 from the usual $900.

This makes it not only the cheapest 70-inch 4K TV from an established manufacturer in all the land but also the best Cyber Monday offer we’ve stumbled upon to date. Time isn’t on your side with this one, though. Just like Walmart, Best Buy only sets aside a small amount of stock for its best offers, reserving the right to pull the plug the second its reserves are depleted, so if you’re shopping for a new television this Black Friday Weekend and like the sound of the 70-inch Samsung on offer, best act fast.

Want to find out more before pulling the trigger? Smart move. In a nutshell, the 70-inch Samsung 6-Series is about as feature-rich and well-rounded as a 4K TV can be. Dig a bit deeper than the huge 70-inch 4K Ultra HD screen and you’ll find a 4K Upscale Engine for transforming HD and Full HD content into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR10+ for ringing every last drop of detail from the material you’re watching (so it’s crisper and clearer than ever) and smart software for one-click streaming through the likes of Netflix.

On the fence? Here’s what one customer had to say about their shiny new 70-inch Samsung 6-Series 4K TV:

“Booted it up as soon as I had the chance. TV setup was simple and quick. Tried out all the apps to make sure everything ran smooth. Hulu and Netflix run flawlessly. Vudu has a few dips here and there, but most likely was the internet when streaming in 4K. PS4 Pro runs smoothly with HDR enabled as well with Game Mode on the TV itself. Couldn’t recommend it enough.”

Obviously, with a 70-inch screen, this particular Samsung 6-Series 4K TV isn’t going to fit through everyone’s front door, let alone on the wall. Fortunately, if you’re after something a little smaller, there are several other unmissable Cyber Monday TV deals making the rounds right now, including a 43-inch Samsung NU6900 for $230, a 49-inch LG UM6900PUA for $270, a 55-inch TCL 4-Series for $480, a 60-inch LG UM6950 for $400, a 65-inch Vizio V-Series for $450, and a 55-inch Samsung Q60R QLED for $700.

