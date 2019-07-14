This 70-inch Sony Bravia 4K TV is an absolute must-have at this price

Share

Keen to remain king of 4K TV deals, even during Amazon Prime Day 2019, Walmart has knocked a massive $1,170 off the 70-inch Sony Bravia X830F. That’s sent the price tumbling down to a more enticing $830 — or $83 per month for 12 months.

Seeing as the 70-inch Sony Bravia X830F usually retails for $2,000, you can bet your bottom dollar you’re receiving all the modern convenience that makes a 4K TV worthy of the name, including a 4K Engine for spinning HD content into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution.

It’s also decked out with HDR — which can be called upon to improve the contrast in a scene, thus resulting in more detail — and Android TV, Google’s TV OS that’s home to all of the leading streaming services, like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

But with such a long list of content at your fingertips, how do you navigate it all? The easiest way is through Google Assistant. Just tell it the title of the movie or show you want to watch and it’ll find all relevant results — no scrolling required.

That’s not where the fun ends, though. If your home is brimming with smart-connected appliances, ranging from Nest Learning Thermostats to Roomba Robot Vacuums, you can link the television to Google Home and use it to control everything.

Here’s a look at some of the commands you can mumble its way:

Play Stranger Things on Netflix.

Switch over to HDMI 3.

Set the Nest Thermostat to 72 degrees.

Show me all movies starring Robert Downey Jr.

Clump that all together and throw in a crisp, clear 70-inch 4K screen, and the result is a must-have 4K TV that’s a somewhat good value for its size at $2,000 (considering Sony’s 4K TVs usually retail for more than rival models), but a steal at just $830.

At 70-inches, however, the Sony on offer is far from compact; if you’re after something a tad smaller, there are a number of other fantastic 4K TVs on sale right now — both as part of Prime Day and not — with sizes starting at a modest 49 inches.

Those in the market for something a little different, like a new MacBook or maybe even a smartwatch, ought to check out our list of the best Amazon Prime Day sales. We’ll be updating it from now right through the end of Prime Day, so it’s worth a bookmark.

