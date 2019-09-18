This could be the best deal on a 70-inch Vizio 4K TV we’ve ever seen

If someone would have told us we’d be writing about a 70-inch 4K TV being on sale for less than $1,000 this time last week, we’d have shown them the door. But that’s exactly what we’re looking at today — Walmart has knocked a staggering $500 off the largest variant of the oft-raved-about Vizio E-Series, dropping the price from $1,298 down to just $798 ($78 per month, including tax, if you want to split the cost into 12 more manageable bites).

The retailer hasn’t reduced it because it’s old hat, either. Launched in 2018, the Vizio E-Series is one of the most capable 70-inch 4K TVs on the market, bundling all the core features you’d expect to find on a modern television, including multi-format HDR and smart software. To be more specific, the smarts come via a Google Chromecast that’s baked in under the hood, so it’s overflowing with streaming services like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

Plus, there’s a Spatial Scaling Engine built-in, for transforming standard HD and Full HD material into a 4K Ultra HD resolution. Best of all, no human input is needed to enable the feature; the television can detect when the source content is at a resolution lower than 4K Ultra HD. So fire up a classic like The Great Escape and you’ll feel like you’re actually on the set, watching Steve McQueen blast his Triumph TR6 Trophy through Europe in real life.

OK, maybe not quite. But the difference between watching content in Full HD and 4K Ultra HD is night and day. It’s not hard to see why, though — 4K Ultra HD is a resolution that’s four times greater than Full HD. That translates to 8 million pixels crammed into the same space in which a standard Full HD TV fits just 2 million. The result? A much clearer image with more accurate color — even for content shot in the early 1960s and remastered.

Being the absolute animal it is, the 70-inch Vizio E-Series won’t squeeze into all home entertainment setups. Heck, it wouldn’t even fit through some front doors. If you’re looking for something a little smaller, be sure to take a look at our collection of the best 4K TV deals available right now. The highlights include a 50-inch Vizio D-Series for $260, a 55-inch LG 6-Series for $380, and a 65-inch LG NanoCell 8-Series for $1,100.

