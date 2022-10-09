The 2022 holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater with a new television but have been holding off for the upcoming sales, now’s the time to start planning your search — but you may not even have to wait any longer. Walmart is one of the best retailers when it comes to 4K TV deals, offering solid discounts on pretty much all the best brands year-round. Right now, it has some killer 75-inch TV deals that are ripe for the picking by anybody looking for a plus-sized television that can deliver a cinematic experience right at home without costing a fortune. We’ve smoked out the three juiciest picks right here:

Onn 75-Inch 4K Roku TV — $578, was $678

Onn is a name many are unfamiliar with, and that’s because it’s Walmart’s own in-house TV brand. Nevertheless, true to Walmart’s pedigree, Onn TVs like this 75-inch set represent some of the best values on the market today. The Onn 75-inch 4K TV sports a sleek, modern design with a nearly frameless LED panel that’ll look great in any living room, whether you’re setting it up on the included stands or mounting it on your wall. It’s also an HDR TV, which is a must-have for getting the most out of modern Ultra HD content. This smart TV runs on Roku software, too, which is a great streaming interface that puts all of your favorite apps at your fingertips for easy access to your content libraries. And with three HDMI ports, a composite connection, and a coaxial port, you’ve got plenty of hookups for gaming consoles, media players, cable boxes, and the like. Simply put, this 75-inch Onn TV has everything you need and nothing you don’t — and for a great price.

Hisense 75-Inch R6 Series 4K Roku TV — $598, was $668

If you want something from a more established brand, then this Hisense 75-inch R6 Series smart TV might scratch that itch. Hisense is one of the best names in the world of budget-friendly 4K TVs and the R6 Series offers a lot of value for your money. For starters, it’s a Roku TV, so you already know you’re getting one of the best streaming interfaces in the business. If you’ve ever used a Roku TV or streaming device before, you’ll be in familiar waters here, but even if you haven’t, you’ll quickly discover how user-friendly it is. A short setup process will have you streaming your favorite content libraries within minutes. It has HDR support as well as Motion Rate 120 technology, which smooths the picture out during fast-paced scenes (such as in action movies and video games), while DTS Studio Sound delivers simulated surround sound for an immersive audio experience. In our opinion, though, pairing this TV with one of the best soundbars under $500 would make for a great budget home theater setup.

LG 75-Inch UP7070 Series 4K WebOS TV — $697, was $950

Anybody in the market for a television from one of the best TV brands should not overlook LG. You don’t have to pay as much as you might think for such a name-brand set, either, and this 75-inch LG UP7070 Series is one of the best Walmart TV deals from the sale. Under the hood, the LG P7070 Series TV packs a quad-core processor that results in snappy performance from its WebOS software, and with HDR10 and LG’s Filmmaker Mode, your shows and movies (including any older non-4K content) will look great. The LG WebOS platform also makes it easy to access and stream your libraries from all the popular apps. Low input lag and the built-in Game Optimizer mode also make this 75-inch TV a solid choice for gaming. If you want a great big-screen TV from one of the top brands and don’t want to pay out the nose for something like an OLD TV, the LG UP7070 Series WebOS TV delivers a lot of bang for your buck.

