Save $600 on this massive 75-inch TCL 4K TV for 4th of July

This year, there’s fireworks at 4th of July sales for retailers like Amazon, offering a discount of $600 off the 75-inch TCL 4 Series 4K TV; marked down to $700 from $1,300 — that’s almost 50% off!

When it comes to affordable 4K TVs, the TCL 4 Series has developed a dedicated following, and for two very good reasons. The first is its incredible image quality, with its 75-inch 4K Ultra HD picture clarity. The other is its built-in Roku TV platform (a serious competitor to Apple TV to managing apps and streaming) that gives you access to streaming channels with over half a million movies and TV shows to view.

With 4K TVs, the picture tends to have primacy, so let’s go there. TCL’s 4 Series provides visuals in ultra-high definition — this means that you’ll be able to spot even the tiniest details (the space between hairs) in brilliant uninterrupted images. This is backed up by support HDR 10 video formats, which means that your favorite games, films, and TV shows will appear in the same brilliant details, with brighter colors, more distinct details, and better pictures under low lighting and low-contrast situations. We’ve seen other screens behave better in well-lit rooms, but not at this price. For the best results, we recommend keeping the light levels on the lower side or aim to view the TV straight on, but that’s really the worst thing we can say about the standout picture this TV delivers.

TCL has pumped this TV up with Dolby Digital Plus speakers, which deliver a superior quality sound and do an excellent job of managing bass, too. But its built-in capabilities really deliver elsewhere, namely in the Roku. This is a navigational dream, giving the user the least lagged performance and presenting just the right amount of info to keep your browsing time to a minimum. All your favorites are here: HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+, Netflix, Amazon — you get the picture. And if your Smart Home is wired to Google Assistant or Alexa, well this TV is about to become best friends with those services (so you leave the remote in the drawer and command with just your voice). For those looking to attach consoles or computers, the 4 Series has a USB 2.0 port, as well as three HDMI inputs, so you’re never limited.

There are bigger, flashier TVs out there, but if beautiful 4K picture is what you want, as well something a little closer to earth, especially on a budget, TCL 4 Series could be for you. Get it now at Amazon for $600 off.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



