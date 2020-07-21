Save $250 on the ABS Mage H Gaming PC at Newegg — today only

Mages are known for their ability to cast spells and work magic, which might explain how $250 has suddenly disappeared from the price of this ABS Mage H gaming PC at Newegg. A tower specifically built for the top gaming experience, it’s currently on sale for $1,150 That’s $250 off the original price of $1,400.

In the world of gaming, at some point, if you’re serious, you need to look at a desktop (and look upward of $1,000). The ABS Mage H Gaming PC is made for such a mission. It’s built powerfully, with massive graphic support, to give you the ultimate competitive advantage in online gaming. And it looks amazing, too.

The ABS Mage H is a sleek tower that comes in a case with a transparent side panel, so that you can see the four first-rate RGB fans do their work as they keep your machine cool, no matter what pressure you’re putting it under. There’s an array of vibrant lighting inside that can be controlled manually, or automatically — it’s up to you.

Also in there is a AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor. This is a serious, heavy-duty processor, a jet engine if you will. It contains 6 cores, 12 threads, and a max boost clock of 4.2GHz. Together, this means that the most advanced, largest, and most demanding games and applications will load fast and be prevented from stalling. At the same time, it features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8GB graphics card. This card is modeled on Nvidia’s Turing architecture, while the GeForce RTX technology combines deep learning, rasterization, and ray tracing, to open up an entirely new world of graphics capabilities (there’s A.I. to make every game look its best). Compared to the last generation of graphics cards, it has six times the performance.

These amazing fundamentals are backed up by 16GB DDR4 RAM, to make sure you can do more than one thing at a time with your computer (in fact as many things as you want) and to avoid any chance of freezing, stalling, or crashing. It also comes loaded with 512GB SSD, so you’ll have the capacity to store as many games and as much software and media as you want, and have fast access to all of it.

Bonus: the ABS Mage H comes bundled with a gaming mouse and keyboard. As well, there’s Windows 10 Home, two USB 2.0 ports, a USB 3.0 port, and audio jacks.

