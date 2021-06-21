  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Prime Day just gave you a reason to try Aftershokz bone conduction headphones

By
Riley Young/Digital Trends

Prime Day is all about the amazing deals, some of which even seem like steals. Don’t believe us? Check out some of the awesome Prime Day deals that are live right now. More importantly, we’re now more than halfway through the first day, which means the fun is almost over!

Alongside the usual tech and consumer electronics deals are some pretty wacky ones. Wacky not unlike the deal Amazon just unveiled on the AfterShokz Aeropex Open-Ear Bluetooth Bone-Conduction Sport Headphones. They work by delivering quality audio through the cheekbones. Yes, the cheekbones. And they’re on sale right now for $130, which is $30 off the full price.

Rightfully dubbed the AfterShokz Aeropex, these things are crazy, yo! They’re lightweight, comfortable, and wireless, but they also come with a sport belt so you can stay hands-free while you run, bike, or work out. They’re IP67 water- and sweat-proof, so you don’t have to worry about moisture damaging them. In last year’s AfterShokz Aeropex review, Ryan Waniata closed out by saying they’re small, sleek, and “more convenient than ever,” which makes them “ideal candidates for those who take their workouts with a healthy side of ambient sound.” We feel strongly that you’ll concur!

They also include a bevy of unique features besides the bone-conduction support. A multifunction button on the side can play, pause, skip tracks, and more. The battery will last for up to eight hours on a single charge. They come with earplugs that you can use to plug your earholes — thus delivering more pristine audio through your cheekbones. They wrap around the back of your head, with the conduction point just in front of your ears, so they are stable and remain in place no matter how much you move. That’s a welcome feature for sure!

Amazon is currently offering them for $30 off $160, which brings the final price to $130 plus free shipping and free returns. This is a Prime member-only deal, so be sure your subscription is active if you want it!

More Prime Day headphone deals available now

Not your style? Want to avoid bone conduction headphones? There are plenty of Prime Day headphone deals happening now, and across several retailers too. We compiled all the best deals for you below.

Great price!

Jabra Elite 85t Noise-Canceling True Wireless Earbuds

$161 $230
A huge discount on what are easily some of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy. Awesome fit, battery life, water-resistance, sound quality, and noise cancellation are all here.
Buy at Amazon

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds

$23 $25
Want the smallest and most affordable true wireless earbuds around? The Skullcandy Dime are super easy on the wallet, small enough to attach to a keychain, and they sound surprisingly good, too.
Buy at Amazon

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds

$148 $230
The Sony WF-1000XM3 offers a soundproof experience, helping you enjoy your own company, but should you need to answer or make a call, the earbuds include a built-in mic for a hands-free operation.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

$150 $199
Released in March 2019, the Apple AirPods 2 come with improved battery life, the ability to launch Siri using your voice, and a Wireless Charging Case. A minor but worthwhile refinement nonetheless.
Buy at Amazon
TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS

Sennheiser Momentum 2

$247 $300
We'll cut to the chase: The Sennheiser Momentum are some of the best-sounding true wireless earbuds on the market. The one downside? They only have a four-hour battery life.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$190 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day MacBook deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 MacBook Deals

Best Prime Day laptop deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 Laptop Deals

Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals for 2021

dell g3 15 g7 gaming laptop deals summer sale 2020 review fortnite 3065 768x768

Best Prime Day Chromebook deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 Chromebook Deals

The best Prime Day Ninja Foodi deals for 2021

target cyber monday air fryer deals 2019 ninja

Best Prime Day PC deals for 2021

best stealth laptop dell xps 8930

Best Prime Day smartwatch deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 Smartwatch Deals

Best Prime Day Google Pixel deals for 2021

Google Pixel 5

Best Prime Day Ring Doorbell deals for 2021

Ring Video Doorbell 3

Best Prime Day Kindle deals for 2021

amazon kindle unlimited two month free trial summer best ebook apps 4 768x512

Best Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Watch deals for 2021

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Face Shirt

Best Prime Day Fitbit deals for 2021

Fitbit Versa

Best Prime Day external hard drive deals for 2021

how much space does security camera video footage require western digital passport external hard drive