Prime Day is all about the amazing deals, some of which even seem like steals. Don’t believe us? Check out some of the awesome Prime Day deals that are live right now. More importantly, we’re now more than halfway through the first day, which means the fun is almost over!

Alongside the usual tech and consumer electronics deals are some pretty wacky ones. Wacky not unlike the deal Amazon just unveiled on the AfterShokz Aeropex Open-Ear Bluetooth Bone-Conduction Sport Headphones. They work by delivering quality audio through the cheekbones. Yes, the cheekbones. And they’re on sale right now for $130, which is $30 off the full price.

Rightfully dubbed the AfterShokz Aeropex, these things are crazy, yo! They’re lightweight, comfortable, and wireless, but they also come with a sport belt so you can stay hands-free while you run, bike, or work out. They’re IP67 water- and sweat-proof, so you don’t have to worry about moisture damaging them. In last year’s AfterShokz Aeropex review, Ryan Waniata closed out by saying they’re small, sleek, and “more convenient than ever,” which makes them “ideal candidates for those who take their workouts with a healthy side of ambient sound.” We feel strongly that you’ll concur!

They also include a bevy of unique features besides the bone-conduction support. A multifunction button on the side can play, pause, skip tracks, and more. The battery will last for up to eight hours on a single charge. They come with earplugs that you can use to plug your earholes — thus delivering more pristine audio through your cheekbones. They wrap around the back of your head, with the conduction point just in front of your ears, so they are stable and remain in place no matter how much you move. That’s a welcome feature for sure!

Amazon is currently offering them for $30 off $160, which brings the final price to $130 plus free shipping and free returns. This is a Prime member-only deal, so be sure your subscription is active if you want it!

More Prime Day headphone deals available now

Not your style? Want to avoid bone conduction headphones? There are plenty of Prime Day headphone deals happening now, and across several retailers too. We compiled all the best deals for you below.

